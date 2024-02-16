Increased patrol, enforcement on busy interstate this weekend

Speed, safety belts, and OVI enforcement are top of mind for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers this weekend.

OSHP is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project for increased patrols on Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson from OSHP.

OSHP, Kentucky State Police, and Michigan State Police have started the I-75 high-visibility enforcement effort.

The initiative started on Friday, Feb. 16 at 12:01 a.m., and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

This initiative is an effort to reduce unsafe driving behaviors on I-75.

According to the spokesperson, during last year’s initiative, OSHP issued 618 speeding citations, 52 safety belt violations, and 12 OVI citations.

The state police agencies in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are not participating in this enforcement effort as the initiative only includes I-75.