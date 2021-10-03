Increased police presence expected at Memorial after Friday night fight

Oct. 3—An increased police presence is expected at Memorial High School in Manchester Monday, after a fight behind the stands delayed a football game Friday night and a city teen was charged with assault.

The game between Manchester Memorial and Exeter was stopped in the third quarter just before 8:30 p.m. Police later said someone had mentioned a gun, but no gun was found and no one was arrested on gun charges.

In an email sent Saturday afternoon to parents and students, Memorial Principal Shawn St. Onge said officials are working with Manchester police to maintain a "safe school environment."

"Student safety will remain our top priority," the email says. "On Monday, there will be an increased police presence at school. Administrators and counselors will be available for any student that has questions, or information related to any safety concerns at Memorial."

Police broke up a fight in the parking lot between the field and the high school, and cleared families and fans from the stadium. Officers asked people leaving the game if anyone had seen a firearm, after someone mentioned a gun.

Play was stopped for about a half-hour before resuming around 9 p.m. with stands still empty and families cheering players on from outside the fence.

In his email, St. Onge apologized on behalf of Memorial High staff for any "undue stress to Crusader families" attending the game.

"Please talk with your student(s) about the negative effect of rumors and the problems that can result from inaccurate information, especially on social media," the email says.

St. Onge told a Union Leader reporter on Saturday that the additional presence and support from Manchester police at Memorial on Monday is being done "out of an abundance of caution and not due to any additional concerns."

"Our plan is that we have a great Spirit Week (this week) and start Monday with some school spirit dressed like a mathlete or an athlete," said St. Onge.

Wuor Akol, 19, of Manchester was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.

In his email to students and parents, St. Onge writes he is "extremely saddened by this behavior."

"I know that this may not apply to many students," writes St. Onge. "However, the volume of negative behavior, especially the disrespect and poor treatment of others, has been disappointing. These behaviors are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and have to stop immediately. In short, we are better than this."

Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.