Increased police presence reported in Spring Hill amid shooting investigation

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials warned the Spring Hill community late Sunday afternoon about an increased police presence due to a shooting investigation on Ruben Road.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, two houses — both of which were occupied — were hit with gunfire. However, there are no reports of injuries.

Authorities said witnesses saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene shortly after they heard the gunfire.

“One possible suspect is described as a black male with dreads wearing tan shorts and a tank top,” police said in a Facebook post just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

No additional details have been released about the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

