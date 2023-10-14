Increased security awaits Bowie State University students as they return to classes

TechCrunch

Fizz, the buzzy anonymous social app that's now being used across more than 80 college campuses, has filed suit against rival Sidechat, alleging unfair competition and a range of abuses, including attempts at disrupting Fizz's launches, spreading rumors about Fizz having hackers, trademark infringements, sending false spam reports to Instagram and using false pretenses to acquire information on Fizz's launch strategies, among other things, including paying students to delete Fizz's app. The case was filed in the Southern District of Court against Sidechat owner, Flower Ave. on October 6, 2023. Sidechat has been relatively press-shy to date; however, TechCrunch previously confirmed involvement from ex-Snap engineer Sebastian Gil and ex-Snap product designer Chamal Samaranayake -- both of whom are listed in an SEC filing for Flower Ave.