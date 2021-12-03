Increased security at Harrison High School after tip about weapon leads to arrest

There will be an increased law-enforcement presence at Harrison High School on Friday after a report that a student may have brought a weapon to the school on Thursday led to an arrest.

Superintendent John Hamstra said on the Southwest Local Schools’ website that the district was beefing up security “out of an abundance of caution” but did not say whether “contraband” found in a student’s vehicle was a weapon or whether the person who was arrested is a student.

In the website statement to parents and guardians, Hamstra said Thursday that he wanted to inform them about a situation at the high school that morning.

“We were notified that a student may have a weapon in their vehicle on our high school campus. A search was conducted by the school administration, and an investigation was conducted by the Harrison Police Department,” he said.

“The investigation resulted in an arrest and confiscation of contraband from the vehicle. At no point was the contraband inside the school building, and there was never a direct or indirect threat made toward the school, students, or staff.”

The superintendent hinted Thursday at what may have prompted the investigation at Harrison High School.

“We applaud students when they bring information like this to our attention, so that the issue can be immediately and thoroughly investigated by school administration and the Harrison Police Department,” Hamstra said in the statement.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership we have between our schools, law enforcement, and the community.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Harrison High School: Increased security after tip about weapon leads to arrest