Increases to Astino Berhad's (KLSE:ASTINO) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Under the guidance of CEO Hung Ng, Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 12 January 2023. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Hung Ng Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Astino Berhad has a market capitalization of RM234m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM2.8m for the year to July 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 72% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at RM1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysia Building industry with market capitalizations below RM879m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM767k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Astino Berhad pays Hung Ng north of the industry median. Moreover, Hung Ng also holds RM15m worth of Astino Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

RM1.2m

RM972k

42%

Other

RM1.6m

RM654k

58%

Total Compensation

RM2.8m

RM1.6m

100%

On an industry level, around 71% of total compensation represents salary and 29% is other remuneration. Astino Berhad pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Astino Berhad's Growth Numbers

Astino Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 16% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Astino Berhad Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 34%, over three years, would leave most Astino Berhad shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Astino Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

