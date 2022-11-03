Increases to BHP Group Limited's (ASX:BHP) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Mike Henry has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 10 November 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing BHP Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that BHP Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$199b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.5m for the year to June 2022. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.7m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over AU$13b, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$3.8m. This suggests that Mike Henry is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Mike Henry holds AU$26m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$1.7m US$1.7m 23% Other US$5.8m US$5.7m 77% Total Compensation US$7.5m US$7.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 60% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 40% is other remuneration. BHP Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at BHP Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, BHP Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 34% per year. Its revenue is up 14% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has BHP Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 51%, over three years, would leave most BHP Group Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) in BHP Group we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

