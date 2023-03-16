Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (JSE:SNH)

Key Insights

Steinhoff International Holdings will host its Annual General Meeting on 22nd of March

Salary of €1.34m is part of CEO Louis du Preez's total remuneration

The total compensation is 1,959% higher than the average for the industry

Steinhoff International Holdings' three-year loss to shareholders was 67% while its EPS grew by 16% over the past three years

In the past three years, the share price of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (JSE:SNH) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 22nd of March. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Louis du Preez Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. has a market capitalization of R1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €3.5m for the year to September 2022. That's a notable decrease of 8.4% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at €1.3m.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South Africa Multiline Retail industry with market capitalizations below R3.7b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was €172k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. pays Louis du Preez north of the industry median.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €1.3m €1.3m 38% Other €2.2m €2.6m 62% Total Compensation €3.5m €3.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Steinhoff International Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -67% over three years, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) in Steinhoff International Holdings we think you should know about.

