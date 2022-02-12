Increases to Model N, Inc.'s (NYSE:MODN) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Performance at Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has been reasonably good and CEO Jason Blessing has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 18 February 2022. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Jason Blessing Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Model N, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$931m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.6m over the year to September 2021. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$515k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.5m. Hence, we can conclude that Jason Blessing is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Jason Blessing holds US$6.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$515k US$500k 9% Other US$5.0m US$4.3m 91% Total Compensation US$5.6m US$4.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Model N allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Model N, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Model N, Inc. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly. In the last year, its revenue is up 22%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Model N, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 49%, over three years, would leave most Model N, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 4 warning signs for Model N that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

