Increases to Tesoro Gold Ltd's (ASX:TSO) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Zeff Reeves has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Tesoro Gold Ltd (ASX:TSO) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 22 February 2023. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Tesoro Gold Ltd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Tesoro Gold Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$33m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$942k for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 38% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$240k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$290m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$353k. Hence, we can conclude that Zeff Reeves is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Zeff Reeves also holds AU$2.0m worth of Tesoro Gold stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$240k AU$240k 25% Other AU$702k AU$1.3m 75% Total Compensation AU$942k AU$1.5m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. In Tesoro Gold's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Tesoro Gold Ltd's Growth

Tesoro Gold Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 8.8% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 64% over the previous year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tesoro Gold Ltd Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, Tesoro Gold Ltd shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) in Tesoro Gold we think you should know about.

Important note: Tesoro Gold is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

