Increasing clouds. Rain Arrives Midweek for Northern California.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the fog will mix out on this Christmas day. She also times out when rain and snow arrives later this week.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the fog will mix out on this Christmas day. She also times out when rain and snow arrives later this week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Christmas is here — if you haven't gotten all your shopping done, here's your chance to get all your presents with just a click of the mouse.
No room? No problem! Conquer clutter with these sanity-saving tree bags, gift wrap organizers and last-minute decor finds.
More than 241,000 fans of the $5 wonder can't be wrong!
Snag this top-selling essential just in time for the winter cooking season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
If the Cowboys can play better on the road against playoff-caliber teams, why haven’t they? And if they haven’t, should onlookers believe that they can?
Scott Pianowski breaks down how Joe Flacco has shockingly unlocked the Browns' passing game at the most important time of the fantasy season.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Dolphins game.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
Britney, Pam, Harry, John and more: Who wouldn't love to receive a great memoir? Audible Premium Plus is on sale for 60% off!
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.