Mostly cloudy evening; Best chance for rain midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain chances returning, best chance Wednesday

Few storms possible too

Slightly warmer than normal later this week

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early this evening with a few more breaks in the clouds later. We’ll call it partly cloudy overnight. Aside from a passing sprinkle, we’ll be dry this evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely. A few thunderstorms possible as well. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with another chance for a lingering shower or two.. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.



