Mostly cloudy evening; Best chance for rain midweek
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
Rain chances returning, best chance Wednesday
Few storms possible too
Slightly warmer than normal later this week
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early this evening with a few more breaks in the clouds later. We’ll call it partly cloudy overnight. Aside from a passing sprinkle, we’ll be dry this evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely. A few thunderstorms possible as well. Highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with another chance for a lingering shower or two.. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.