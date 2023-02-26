Increasing corporation tax now threatens to stall our economic revival

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The economy seems to be at an inflection point. Of course, we must always beware of taking things for granted, especially when the geopolitical situation in Ukraine remains in the balance and there are further worries concerning China and Iran.

But there were two notable bits of good news last week.

The first was the flash PMI survey, which showed strength in the economy in the month of February. This was followed by some very good figures for public borrowing in January, which posted a surplus of over £5 billion, in contrast to the markets’ expectation of a deficit of almost £8 billion.

The size of this surplus owed much to the strength of tax revenues, which was probably a reflection of surprisingly strong economic activity, bolstered by the favourable revenue consequences of high inflation.

Can the economy continue to hold up? Superficially at least, it looks as though consumers have a considerable war chest to sustain their spending over the coming year. Relative to the pre-pandemic trend in their savings, they have some £200 billion more to hand. But this doesn’t take account of inflation.

Once you do this, then consumers’ savings are below par. Moreover, the full effects of higher interest rates are yet to kick in.

As more people come off fixed mortgage rates arranged in the era of ultra-low interest rates, they will now find themselves having to pay a much higher rate. And interest rates will probably have to rise a fair bit higher.

Meanwhile, although inflation is falling, the rate is still above the increase in average earnings. Accordingly, real earnings are still falling. So consumers are going to remain under considerable pressure this year.

This makes it all the more important that companies maintain and then increase investment spending.

Compared to the pre-pandemic trend, and even after adjusting for inflation, companies appear to have extra deposits of some £60 billion, equivalent to about 2.4 per cent of GDP. Mind you, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are set to go on a spending spree. After the extraordinary events of the last few years, many companies may now believe that they need to hold extra cash to protect against unforeseen events.

In this regard, the planned increase in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent is critical. The recent surprise news that public borrowing looks like turning out about £30 billion lower this year than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) as recently as November has enlivened hopes that the Chancellor may yet rescind this planned increase.

Amongst other things, thanks to lower international gas prices, the Treasury is benefiting from a reduced cost of its energy support programme.

The Chancellor has countered that it does not make sense to use a one-off drop in expenditure to fund what would be a continuing reduction in a key tax rate. Superficially, he seems to have a point.

Yet it is surely likely that there will in due course be a distinct loss in revenue from raising corporation tax as companies cut back their activities in this country.

More critically, there is a rumour that the OBR will downgrade its forecasts for medium-term growth, allegedly following a deliberate leak from the Treasury. If true, such a downgrade runs the risk of overwhelming any recent short-term improvement in the public finances.

Indeed, it may mean that the fiscal position looks worse, thereby ruling out any immediate tax reductions and possibly even obliging the Chancellor to tighten fiscal policy a bit more if he is to stick to his fiscal rules. (Sir Humphrey would be proud)

This would be daft. As if the OBR has much of a clue as to our medium-term growth potential! To an extent, that growth potential lies in the hands of the Government.

It could increase the labour supply, for example by altering the tax rules on pension pots and tightening the practices concerning doctors signing off people as long-term sick – and encouraging investment.

Moreover, keeping corporation tax down helps to enliven competition. It is well-known that large multinational companies are able to minimise their corporation tax bill by shifting taxable profits between different global jurisdictions.

This is not something that ordinary small and medium sized companies can do.

London City skyscrapers overlooking homes along River Thames - CHUNYIP WONG / Getty Images Contributor

Accordingly, these companies trade at a marked disadvantage compared to their huge multinational competitors. This affects everything from coffee shops to booksellers.

So far, developed countries’ favoured approach to tackling this problem has been to set a minimum corporation tax payment from companies, or to link their tax liabilities in a particular country to the extent of their business there. We are yet to see if this is going to be very successful.

But a completely different approach is possible. The lower the rate of corporation tax then, other things equal, the lower the advantage that large multinational countries can secure against their much smaller, domestically focussed, competitors.

Accordingly, not putting up the corporation tax rate from 19 per cent to 25 per cent would stop a prospective further deterioration in the competitive climate.

Admittedly, the politics are difficult. People have votes but corporations do not. Yet if this government is serious about reviving the economy it has to stop using companies as a piggy bank and corporation tax as an easy way to avoid confronting voters with the full financial consequences of government spending.

Would rescinding the rise in corporation tax risk the accusation that this was a repeat of the Truss/Kwarteng fiasco?

No. For a start, the immediate fiscal position is much better, as is the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Moreover, presumably such a move on corporation tax would not be accompanied by immediate cuts in income tax and nor would the OBR be side-lined.

Perhaps most importantly, Chancellor Hunt exudes anything but the air of recklessness that engulfed the brief Truss/Kwarteng episode. I am convinced that if the increase in corporation tax were rescinded, the financial markets would not turn a hair.