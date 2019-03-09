Increasing human lifespan could turn people into walking zombies, warns expert

Regenerating the body before being able to boost the brain could lead to a generation of people with fit bodies but feeble brains - © Paula Solloway / Alamy

Increasing human lifespan risks turning huge numbers of people into walking zombies because experts are not close to solving the problem of dementia and brain cell loss, a leading scientist has warned.

Labs across the world are trying to tackle the causes of ageing, and have recently made important breakthroughs in understanding why cells grow old and die, and how to stop the process.

Likewise improvements in treating diseases like cancer, and advances in vaccination and nutrition, mean populations are living longer than ever.

The oldest person to have ever lived, Jeanne Calment, died at the age of 122, and scientists now think that 120 is around the maximum age humans could live to, unless they embarked on a hugely restrictive diet which could push the window to 180.

But Mauro Giacca, Professor in Cardiovascular Sciences at King’s College London, said keeping the body alive for longer is pointless unless we can learn to tackle neurodegeneration and work out how to regenerate brain cells.

“Why do we age? The short answer is we just don’t know,” he told a symposium at The Francis Crick Institute in London. “There are more than 30 theories about why humans age. It’s probably a patchwork of different problems.

“If there was a world where we were vaccinated and free of disease would we live forever? Absolutely not.

“It is likely there is a biological clock which sets human life around 120 and we are programmed not to live longer than that.

“But the probability of undergoing dementia is increasing with the passing of age and the risk we are facing as we trigger regeneration, and recover limbs, is if we don’t find a way to regenerate the brain we will increase the number of perfectly functioning bodies but with poorly functioning brains.”

Around 850,000 people in Britain are currently living with dementia a figure that is expected to hit one million by 2025.

Yet although billions of pounds has been spent trying to a drug to halt or reverse dementia, there is still no therapy, and several pharmaceutical companies have now pulled out of research because of ongoing setbacks.

The search for the literal ‘holy grail’ of youth dates back throughout humanity but scientists are divided on what causes ageing and what can be done about it.

Theories of why humans grow old include the ‘free radical theory’ which suggests that as mitochondria - the cell batteries - burn up oxygen as a fuel they also produce unstable compounds which rampage through the body damaging important molecules and proteins.

However despite many claims that anti-oxidants could prevent ageing, no studies have shown they actually make a difference.

Ageing may also be caused by senescence, when a cell goes dormant, unable to replicate but still alive so it is not cleared out by the body’s waste system. Growing older may also be price of tumour suppression, killing off cells before they have the chance to become cancerous, some scientists believe.

The only proven way to prevent ageing is to restrict calories to around two thirds of usual intake, which has been shown in animals to extend lifespan by around 50 per cent. For humans that would mean potentially living to 180.

“There are people who follow this regime, but it’s very difficult. Our brain is wired to search for food and eat as much as it can,” added Prof Giacca.

“Nobody even knows why some animals live longer than others. There is a theory that bigger animals live longer, but it doesn’t always hold true, and we don’t know why it would be.

“But what we do know is that we lost 80,000 neurons every day, and we haven’t yet found a way to regenerate them, so a person who reaches 80 or 90 has already lost about 10 to 15 per cent of their brain, which is why they think and move more slowly.

“And that’s before diseases like Alzheimer’s where you have accelerated neuron loss, so if you don’t deal with those problems you could end up with a healthy heart but a head that is stupid.”