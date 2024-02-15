Increasing likelihood Louisville area may see snow this weekend

The Louisville area may likely see another round of snow Friday evening, despite a week of spring-like weather, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Meteorologists predict an area of low pressure will pass through parts of Kentucky and surrounding areas, and with it, the cold air expected will turn Friday's rain into snow.

"Minor snow accumulations will be possible across southern Indiana and the northern half of Kentucky," the NWS of Louisville said in an email. "Our overall confidence remains in the low end of the medium category."

The weather on Friday morning will be above freezing, according to the NWS of Louisville, but will get colder as the day progresses.

Louisville weather forecast

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Rain after 1pm, mixing with snow after 2pm. High near 44. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night: Snow likely before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Louisville weather radar

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Colder temps, potential snow coming this weekend