Increasing losses over year doesn't faze Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) investors as stock jumps 27% this past week

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last week. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 66%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$46m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Beachbody Company wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Beachbody Company saw its revenue fall by 14%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 66% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Beachbody Company in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Beachbody Company shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 39%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beachbody Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Beachbody Company , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

