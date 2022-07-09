Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock surges 10% this past week

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 97% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 68%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 10% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Rigel Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue fall by 41%. That's not what investors generally want to see. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 68%. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Rigel Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 68% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rigel Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

