Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock hikes 31% this past week

This month, we saw the Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) up an impressive 74%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 46% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 31% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Oyster Point Pharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Oyster Point Pharma shareholders are happy with the loss of 46% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 33%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Oyster Point Pharma is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

