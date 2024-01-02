Increasing morning rain

Weather is changing. Rain chances go up early Wednesday morning. Cold and windy in the morning with that rain. It's going to be a messy morning commute. Rain diminishes late morning. Highs mostly low 50s. Wind will make it feel colder. Decreasing clouds late in the day. Light freeze and frost possible Thursday morning on the Northshore. Sunny and chilly Thursday. Highs mid 50s. Another area of low pressure moves our way Friday with increasing rain late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain possible. The weather improves for Saturday and all the outdoor activities. Rain chances increase again Monday with a slight risk for severe storms.

