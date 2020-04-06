Increasing Number of Bio-Pharma Industries to Help Virus Filtration Market Reach Valuation Worth US$3,371.0 Mn by 2026 End, Finds TMR

- Virus filtration is finding applications in broad range of industries in order to maintain the overall environment pathogen and virus free

- Rising number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries across the world has been the key driving factor for the development of the global virus filtration market

ALBANY, New York, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a research report that talks about the global virus filtration market and the inner working dynamics of the same. The research report talks about the key segments, driving factors, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global market for virus filtration was valued at US$1,238.3 Mn in the year 2017. For the given forecast period ranging from 2018 to 2026, the global market is expected to develop at a massive CAGR of 12.4%. With this rate of growth, the valuation of the global virus filtration market is expected to reach to a mark worth US$3,371.0 Mn by the fall of 2026.

Global Virus Filtration Market – Key Takeaways

Based on the type of product, the global market for virus filtration is being dominated by the segment of kits & reagents because of their recurring use in several biopharmaceutical industries, research and development activities, and labs among others.

Based on application, the global market is being dominated by the biological segment in the coming years of the forecast period due to increasing adoption of biotherapeutics.

In terms of end users, the market is being led by the segment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

The segment is expected to clock a mammoth CAGR of 14.2% during the given period of assessment.

Global Virus Filtration Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global virus filtration market has been the recent growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Rise in the number of funding and investments to boost the activities of research and development of newer and innovative technologies is another key factor for driving the growth of the global market.

In recent years, there has been an increasing adoption of biotherapeutics for developing newer drugs derived of natural sources for treating chronic disorders. This has prompted the labs and manufacturing industries to take extra precaution to avoid entry of different pathogens in the labs, and thus prompting the uptake virus filtration of market.

Global Virus Filtration Market – Key Restraining Factors

Issuance of strict regulatory guidelines for the validation of the virus filtration products is expected to emerge as a key impeding factor for the development of the global market.

Global Virus Filtration Market – Geographical Segmentation

North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa are the key geographical segments of the global virus filtration market.

, , , , and the and are the key geographical segments of the global virus filtration market. Among these, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given period of forecast.

is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given period of forecast. The regional segment is projected to clock a massive 13.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of biotherapeutics is expected to spur the growth biopharmaceutical industries, and ultimately improve the adoption of virus filtration products.

Analyze Virus Filtration Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Global Virus Filtration Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global virus filtration market include Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sartorius AG, General Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, PendoTECH, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, and Medical Respiratory Devices.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Product Type

Application

End user

Region

