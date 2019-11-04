An increasing number of U.S. Muslims want guidance from religious instructors who they can understand linguistically and culturally. And the traditional imams and scholars who once came from the Middle East or were educated in schools there are having more difficulty entering the United States. The Trump administration imposed a travel ban in January 2017 on people from several Muslim majority countries, and the government has made it harder to enter the U.S. entirely, with more rigorous interviews and background checks.