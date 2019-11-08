Increasing Output and IMO 2020: Oil Price Outlook Stays Low as Headwinds Abound

This past Thursday, China hinted at potential progress on making a trade deal with the U.S., marking the latest in a rollercoaster of positive and negative signals to the market. Although nothing concrete can be said about progress in ending the trade war, oil prices did spike above $62 per barrel in the hopes that trade volume will increase, thus creating more demand for oil.

Oil giants face bearish sentiment

The price of oil, according to the Brent Oil benchmark, has been declining from its four-year high in 2018, and this is mostly reflected in revenue declines among major oil producers. For example, Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) posted third-quarter revenue of $86.6 billion compared to $90.5 billion in the previous quarter, despite increasing its net income to $5.9 billion from $2.9 billion. Global liquids realized price for the company's oil sales have decreased 11% since the previous year, from $65.13 in third-quarter 2018 to $58.18 for third-quarter 2019.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stated in its third-quarter report that "year-over-year adjusted earnings decreased due to 18% lower realizations and increased exploration expenses, partially offset by higher volumes." Revenue was $7.8 billion compared to $7.9 billion in the previous quarter, and crude oil sold in an approximate range of $45 to $75 per barrel.

In spite of the decline in oil prices, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) was able to post higher revenue during the quarter, but this came at the cost of plunging its net income into the negative range. This is primarily due to Occidental's acquisition of Andarko during the quarter; with Andarko assets included, Occidental's daily net oil, liquids and gas production increased to 1.15 million barrels per day compared to 681,000 barrels per day during the prior-year quarter.

In general, increasing worldwide oil output driving down oil prices has led to sector-wide bullish sentiment, as shown in the chart below of major oil company stock prices. One notable exception is Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), which was declining like the rest until IMO 2020 was confirmed.

IMO 2020

IMO 2020 is the nickname for the International Maritime Organization's mandate that the more than 39,000 ships and tankers that sail through international waters must switch to using scrubbers or low-sulfur diesel fuels beginning in January 2020. This regulatory change will be hugely profitable for complex refineries like Valero, which explains the sudden deviation of its stock price from the sector trend. Though U.S.-based oil companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) also have more complex refineries compared to their counterparts in other oil-producing nations, Valero is considered to have a higher percentage of refineries that are equipped to meet the upcoming need for low-sulfur fuels.