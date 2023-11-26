'An increasingly dangerous environment.' One dead, 2 wounded in Red Sands shooting

An investigation continues into a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man and wounded two others over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the Red Sands desert off-roading area outside El Paso.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24, as crowds of all-terrain and off-road vehicles gathered in the sandy desert off Montana Avenue, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

More: 3 men wounded in Thanksgiving morning shooting in Horizon City

A man identified by the Sheriff's Office as Mauricio Ellas died at a hospital late Friday night after he and two other people, all 18 years old, were shot. The two survivors had gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officials said.

The names of the survivors and other details had not been released as the investigation continued.

People ride ATVs and four-wheel drive vehicles in the Red Sands desert east of El Paso in the summer of 2021 in this file photo.

Reckless driving, gunfire and alcohol have become a volatile mix among the 21-miles of sand dunes that draw crowds of riders to Red Sands in the desert between Montana Vista and Hueco Tanks.

A week ago in Red Sands, a 37-year-old man was killed when he was run over by the driver of a what was described as a Jeep-type SUV who left the scene and didn't render aid, the Sheriff's Office said. The investigation into the deadly hit-and-run continues.

The homicide on Friday was at least the second shooting death in the Red Sands area this year. In January, a 33-year-old man died after being shot in the desert over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

The desert has also been the site of numerous ATV accidents and other emergencies.

Anyone with any information regarding the fatal shooting and the hit-and-run death may to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

'An increasingly dangerous environment'

The situation has become hazardous enough at Red Sands that the nonprofit Texas Rescue Patrol, which provides emergency assistance in the rural desert, is asking for donations to purchase body armor for its volunteer medics.

"Unfortunately, Red Sands has recently become an increasingly dangerous environment, with individuals recklessly firing guns in close proximity to our rescue team. Shockingly, our team members have even been targeted by gunfire while tending to critically injured patients," Texas Rescue Patrol said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Homicides: Woman's cellphone captures gunshot that killed her in El Paso County desert shooting

The group's volunteers pay for their own gear and medical equipment out of their own pocket and many lack the financial means to purchase body armor, which would help protect them, the rescue group stated.

The group has set up a GoFundMe page to purchase body armor for its EMTs.

The Texas Rescue Patrol, which is a state-licensed emergency medical services provider, has responded to assist in homicides, suicides, vehicle collisions and searches for missing persons in collaboration with law enforcement in El Paso and Hudspeth counties.

Crime: El Paso teen arrested in pizza delivery robbery after allegedly bragging online

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Teen killed, 2 wounded in Black Friday shooting in Red Sands desert