An increasingly threatened Iran saw Netanyahu distracted and pounced

If it is a truism that all political careers end in failure, the definition of failure in most democracies involves an election loss or the mundanity of a policy not working. In Israel, political failure can lead to catastrophe – as we are now witnessing in gruesome, sickening detail.

For most of his career Benjamin Netanyahu was a titanic figure – a colossus who dominated not just Israeli politics but, by extension, much of the region. He has been prime minister, on and off, for the past 15 years. He was also, vitally, right about almost everything, not least in his obsession with the threat posed to Israel and the wider Middle East by Iran.

But the Netanyahu who took office again in December was anything but titanic. He was diminished not just by having to stand trial for corruption – a trial which is ongoing – but by having to assemble a coalition comprised not in the usual Israeli way of various mainstream parties with differing nuances who pop in and out of power depending on whatever post-election deal they manage to do, but with extremist politicians who are so toxic that no mainstream politician would normally go near them.

There are two important contexts to remember in understanding yesterday’s terrorist attacks. The first is the improvement in Israel’s relations with its Arab neighbours, codified in the Abraham Accords with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the UAE – and even more importantly the rapprochement with Saudi Arabia. The other is Israel’s political situation.

The past 10 months have seen Israel riven apart by the government’s proposed judicial reforms, which are intended to shackle the Supreme Court’s power and willingness to rule legislation illegal. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest. The issue that matters in the context of the terror attacks is not which side is right, but that the only face Israel has presented to the world has been one of a divided country in political crisis, led by a man who is only able to maintain power by siding with extremists whose views are rejected by the vast majority of Israelis. When you demonstrate weakness and division your enemies notice.

Yom Kippur War

Having won every war it has had to fight after being attacked, Israel has since maintained an aura of invincibility for decades. That seeming invincibility has been vital to the security its citizens prize above all else. It has also been the key to Netanyahu’s political success. His promise to voters – on which he has previously delivered – has been that he will protect them. Security has always been his priority and his focus in government. But this time, he has not so much been distracted by the crisis over judicial reform as utterly shackled by it, without the time or political bandwidth to deal with almost anything else.

The weakness that this signalled to Israel’s enemies is why the crisis always mattered more than merely as a row about the powers of the Supreme Court.

Yesterday’s terror attacks were clearly not an impromptu move. They were coordinated and planned on a scale never seen before, with rockets accompanied by incursions deep into Israel itself. And they took place the day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War – the worst military and intelligence failure in Israel’s 75 years. That and the planning involved cannot have been a coincidence. The hand of Iran is clear.

Hamas is not, as some fools would have it, a plucky group of freedom fighters. It is a murderous proxy of the Iranians, who are the world’s largest funders of terror. The Iranians fund Hamas. The Iranians have been wrong-footed by the Abraham Accords – which were driven by the realisation by Arab states that they and Israel shared a common enemy in Iran. But however bad that may have been for them, an understanding between Israel and the Saudis is of a different order of magnitude. It would transform the Middle East.

Which brings us back to Netanyahu. The Iranians will have seen Israel’s divisions and his government’s weakness – masquerading as a determination to ram through its judicial reforms – and pounced. He was determined that his legacy would be a deal with the Saudis. It now seems that his departing legacy will be Israel’s worst military and intelligence failure since the Yom Kippur War.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.