Incredible $21 million waterfront estate with ‘notable owner’ lists in Florida. See it

A lavish estate with breathtaking views has landed on the real estate market in Tampa, Florida, for a staggering $21 million.

Exterior Tony Sica Photography

But there’s a reason for that.

Living room Tony Sica Photography

Not only is the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property on the exclusive Davis Islands — the former stomping grounds of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and MLB icon Derek Jeter — it also currently belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and her husband, developer Joe Kasswitz, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported.

View Tony Sica Photography

The couple lived in the 9,442-square-foot estate before moving to Tampa in 2015.

Kitchen Tony Sica Photography

The beautiful home has a calming, ocean breeze style when it comes to the decor, and is considered “pure magnificence,” the listing on Coldwell Banker Homes says.

Dining area Tony Sica Photography

“This brand-new construction built by Boss and Mennie Luxury Homebuilders delivers the latest design, and built to the latest building codes with concrete block/piling construction, impact windows/doors, and elevated FEMA-compliant living for flood risk reduction,” the listing details.

Bar Tony Sica Photography

“Featuring a unique and rarely found rooftop terrace with ample entertaining space that delivers 360 degree awe-inspiring views of Tampa Bay, Bayshore Boulevard and the Tampa Skyline.”

Primary bedroom Tony Sica Photography

Other features include:

Circular drive

Natural light

Large windows

Full wall pocketing doors

Terrace

Dual-sided fireplace

Wine storage

Chef’s kitchen

Bar

Outdoor fireplace

View Tony Sica Photography

“The envied Davis Islands lifestyle provides an array of recreation both on and off the water,” the listing notes. “Residents enjoy a sailing and yacht club, private airport, tennis complex, community pools, garden club, Davis Islands Beach, parks and more.”

Closet Tony Sica Photography

The listing is held by Jennifer Zales.

Bathroom Tony Sica Photography

‘Hummingbird Haven’ — an entire mini village — lists in Georgia. See what it includes

‘Hidden’ estate boasts ‘lush world of pure wonder.’ See the California home’s secret