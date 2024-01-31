Incredible $21 million waterfront estate with ‘notable owner’ lists in Florida. See it
A lavish estate with breathtaking views has landed on the real estate market in Tampa, Florida, for a staggering $21 million.
But there’s a reason for that.
Not only is the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property on the exclusive Davis Islands — the former stomping grounds of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and MLB icon Derek Jeter — it also currently belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and her husband, developer Joe Kasswitz, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported.
The couple lived in the 9,442-square-foot estate before moving to Tampa in 2015.
The beautiful home has a calming, ocean breeze style when it comes to the decor, and is considered “pure magnificence,” the listing on Coldwell Banker Homes says.
“This brand-new construction built by Boss and Mennie Luxury Homebuilders delivers the latest design, and built to the latest building codes with concrete block/piling construction, impact windows/doors, and elevated FEMA-compliant living for flood risk reduction,” the listing details.
“Featuring a unique and rarely found rooftop terrace with ample entertaining space that delivers 360 degree awe-inspiring views of Tampa Bay, Bayshore Boulevard and the Tampa Skyline.”
Other features include:
Circular drive
Natural light
Large windows
Full wall pocketing doors
Terrace
Dual-sided fireplace
Wine storage
Chef’s kitchen
Bar
Outdoor fireplace
“The envied Davis Islands lifestyle provides an array of recreation both on and off the water,” the listing notes. “Residents enjoy a sailing and yacht club, private airport, tennis complex, community pools, garden club, Davis Islands Beach, parks and more.”
The listing is held by Jennifer Zales.
