Incredible details keep trickling out about the Russian DarkSide hackers

Andy Meek
·5 min read

In the seemingly never-ending cascade of news headlines about hacks, data breaches and ransomware attacks like the one from this weekend executed by a Russian criminal gang against a major US fuel pipeline, the bad guys often appear as a kind of faceless, nearly-anonymous menace. Compared to almost any other time when reporters write about crime, actual flesh-and-blood characters usually emerge – whether in the form of mug shots, arrest details, or through eyewitness accounts and the like. The hackers on the other end of a computer crime, however, enjoy a certain degree of freedom to operate without being seen. If anything, the only thing we end up beholding is their handiwork, while we’re told by Very Serious Government Experts that the attack came from Iran, China, Russia or some other far-flung nation-state where hackers thrive.

When it comes to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack from this weekend, however, almost from the get-go a series of fascinating details have been trickling out about the DarkSide ransomware gang from Russia that US experts pointed the finger at — and the DarkSide hackers, themselves, have even taken responsibility for the attack. In fact, the cybercriminals actually posted a kind of “oops” statement on their website, suggesting that what they were mostly after was money here, not a significant attack on a major piece of US infrastructure.

And make no mistake, “major” is a pretty good descriptor for the implications of this attack on a pipeline network that carriers some 45% of the fuel consumed by the US East Coast. As we noted previously, major installations like the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which until this year was ranked as the world’s busiest airport, also receive fuel from Colonial Pipeline, as do military bases across the pipeline’s footprint. Ultimately, Colonial’s network encompasses some 5,550 miles of pipeline, and by shutting it down because of the hackers’ actions, it initially stranded a significant amount of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel along the Gulf Coast.

Colonial said it decided to take its operational network down out of an abundance of caution, even though it was the company’s IT network that the Russian hackers hit — they stole almost 100GB before locking the network and demanding their ransomware payment. Colonial’s entire website is actually down as of the time of this writing, though the company says it’s aiming to restore service to the pipeline by the end of the week. Meantime, as noted above, the DarkSide gang has taken the extraordinary step of coming reasonably close to an apology for the attack, stressing in the statement you can read below that “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”

And boy, does this gang have a pretty sophisticated setup that, notwithstanding this latest attack, keeps the money rolling in nicely with a minimum of mainstream press scrutiny. That’s the opinion of experts like Lesley Carhart, a principal industrial incident responder with Dragos Inc., who tweeted that: “They were doing a really good job of decimating businesses, including infrastructure — and everyone has been really quiet.”

Some key facts about DarkSide:

  • The gang operates like a quasi-normal business, believe it or not. Danny Jenkins, CEO of ThreatLocker, told the IT and business security news site ThreatPost that DarkSide has “employees, costs, profits, and customer support.”

  • DarkSide is actually a ransomware-as-a-service platform, according to cybersecurity-focused investigative reporter Brian Krebs. As such, approved cybercriminals are allowed to use the platform to infect companies with ransomware and to negotiate payment with victims. But those criminals have to follow the DarkSide rules — no hacking whatsoever of enterprises like funeral homes, non-profits, and hospitals.

  • That seems to harken back to the DarkSide statement above. These guys want to get paid, so their aim is to attack targets that are actually able to pay up, as well as targets that won’t make them look, you know, evil. As of Tuesday afternoon, it hasn’t yet emerged whether Colonial Pipeline has paid a ransom yet or how much money the DarkSide gang demanded, but the group tends to require that victims pay anywhere from $200,000 to $2 million.

Along these lines, there’s a kind of FAQ on the DarkSide website that explains: “We only attack companies that can pay the requested amount, we do not want to kill your business.” At the top of that page, by the way, is verbiage of a sort that you’d find on the About page of something like a tech startup, where DarkSide explains a bit about the platform they built for follow ransomware attackers. “We created DarkSide because we didn’t find the perfect product for us. Now we have it.”

Cybersecurity journalist Kim Zetter, who’s been covering all this in her Substack newsletter Zero Day, notes that DarkSide’s money-making practices also extend to selling information about upcoming victims of its ransomware attacks so that other bad actors can short the victim company’s stock. Krebs has also found that back in March, DarkSide introduced a sort of call service that’s integrated into the affiliate hackers DarkSide management web portal, “which enabled the affiliates to arrange calls pressuring victims into paying ransoms directly from the management panel.”

The real-world side to all this, meanwhile, encompasses the actual, tangible consequences that the Colonial attack is having, which go beyond events that played out on computer screens. The White House on Tuesday, for example, urged Americans not to engage in a run on gasoline stations, as the Colonial shutdown extended for yet another day. Nevertheless, as of the time of this writing, gas stations in at least six states are reporting fuel outages, while the price and fuel tracker GasBuddy says that fuel demand in the Eastern US is up more than 30% this week compared to last week.

Today's Top Deals

  1. Crazy camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is $29 at Amazon, an all-time low

  2. This $7 toothpaste tube hack on Amazon is blowing people’s minds

  3. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $33 gadget that should be in every kitchen

  4. How to speed up your home internet for $50 – and all it takes is 5 seconds

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. steps up response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict after slow start

    U.S. backs Israel's right to self-defense but says military has an 'extra burden' to avoid killing civilians as scores of Palestinians die in Gaza.

  • Russia has vaccinated 14 million against COVID, deputy PM says

    Russia has vaccinated over 14 million people against COVID-19 so far with at least one dose, RIA news cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Wednesday, clarifying higher figures provided by other Russian authorities this week. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said "21.5 million people have received vaccine shots", appearing to suggest a sharp rise in vaccinations. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said "over 24 million people had gone through various stages of vaccination."

  • Fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies, with dozens dead

    The fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday to levels not seen since the 50-day war in the summer of 2014. An Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment building in Gaza City left three senior members of the Islamic Jihad militant group dead, as well as 10 children and a woman, The Associated Press reports. Another airstrike destroyed a 12-story building that housed Hamas offices; because warning shots were fired, civilians were able to flee, and no casualties have been reported. At least 35 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the fighting began, AP says. Hamas started firing rockets into Israel on Monday, and in response to Tuesday's Israeli airstrikes, launched hundreds more into the country, killing three women and injuring dozens more. One rocket hit a bus in Holon, wounding three people, including a young girl. There have also been reports in cities across Israel of synagogues, Jewish-owned business, and cars owned by Arabs being set on fire. The current conflict began last week after Palestinians held demonstrations against Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem. Over the course of several days, Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a holy site for both Muslims and Jews. Police used tear gas and stun grenades inside the mosque, and the Palestinians in turn threw stones and chairs at officers. During a televised address Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has fired at hundreds of targets, and Hamas and smaller militant groups "have paid, and I tell you here, will pay a heavy price for their aggression." He added that the "campaign will take time. With determination, unity, and strength, we will restore security to the citizens of Israel." Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations are trying to work out a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • UN envoy: Iraqis must ensure integrity of October elections

    A top U.N. envoy urged Iraqis on Tuesday to uphold the integrity of “all-important national elections” next October, saying the world will be watching to see that voting is free and transparent without political pressure or interference. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N. special representative for Iraq, told the Security Council that the Iraqi people demanded these elections during demonstrations in which some paid with their lives and “now is not the time to let them down.”

  • Hot cicada summer: Billions of bugs set to emerge from underground

    The summer of the cicada is about to kick off.

  • Trillions of brood X cicadas move closer to emergence as soil temperatures rise

    Great Eastern Brood set to emerge in the last two weeks of May and into early June, with hordes of bugs to push up from underground Brood cicadas emerge in Fairfax, Virginia. Nowhere will the hatching be more intense than around Washington. Photograph: Carol Guzy/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Brood X, otherwise known as the great cicada hatching of 2021, is drawing closer as soil temperatures in some parts of America move closer to 64F (18C) – the trigger, according to scientists, for trillions of the insects to push up to the surface and into the trees to mate. It is a remarkable 17-year-life cycle for the hordes of bugs, who form different broods that emerge at different times and who remain underground for almost their entire lives before briefly emerging to mate and then die. Brood X – or the Great Eastern Brood – is the group of cicadas that spread over tracts of the north-east of the US, including New York and Washington, as well as parts of the midwest and West Virginia. Their emergence is a bonanza for predators, including copperhead snakes, who are also eagerly awaiting Brood X’s return to the surface. Birds, squirrels, bats, wasps, mantises, spiders and robber flies are also set to feast on the swarm. But this time, some US chefs and bug enthusiasts are looking to adopt traditions of entomophagy – the consumption of insects – in both ceremonial and nutritional terms. Nowhere will the hatching be more intense than around Washington. “Maryland is at the epicenter of the cicada emergence, so there will be spectacular numbers of cicadas emerging very heavily,” Michael Raupp, professor emeritus of entomology at the University of Maryland, known for his Bug Guy blog, told WJLA. “But the big ‘cicada-palooza’ is going to happen the last two weeks of May and into early June. So in some areas, there will be 1.5 million cicadas per acre emerging from the ground,” Raupp added. According to a recent report in Indian Country Today, the Indigenous Food Lab in Minneapolis is preparing to revive cicadas as a food source. Sean Sherman, founder and chief of the Sioux Chef and member of the Oglala Lakota, told the outlet that the non-profit wants to put insects on the menu at his new restaurant, Owamni, opening this month. “We have all sorts of amazing, diverse proteins across North America. If you’re looking at food from an Indigenous perspective, you really have to include insects,” Sherman, who won the 2018 James Beard award for best American cookbook, The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen, told Indian Country Today. “Edible insects such as grasshoppers are still used in Mexico today; the history of colonialism has stripped away our Indigenous foods, depicting them as inferior,” Sherman said, adding that “people should be open to exploring protein options beyond cows, chicken and pigs.” The recommendation comes amid increased awareness of the environmental costs of beef, hog and poultry production. In aquaculture, too, the depletion of wild fish stocks and attendant damage from farmed substitutes is forcing the industry to consider other sources of nutrition. According to “Edible insects: Future prospects for food and feed security,” a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, “edible insects contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans. Insects have a high food conversion rate, e.g. crickets need six times less feed than cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein.” Besides, the paper continued: “They emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional livestock.” Other chefs are planning to follow suit. Joseph Yoon, executive director of Brooklyn Bugs, told the Washington Post he wants to try them at every point in their four- to six-week life cycle. “There’s so much beauty in the unknown,” he said. Gene Kritsky, author of Periodical Cicadas: the Brood X Edition, said he had tried cicadas sauteed, blanched, in pies and stir fry, though battered and fried with cocktail sauce is best.

  • Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

    Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said. Laos took just 12 days to see its cases double, and the number of confirmed infections in India has doubled in under two months to more than 23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.

  • Restaurants shut down for cicada season

    Cicada season is coming! Cicada season is coming! And not just any cicada season: this is the Big One, Brood X, the red-eyed monsters that show up once every 17 years. Be afraid, everyone. Be very afraid.

  • Putting a dollar value on nature will give governments and businesses more reasons to protect it

    Sunrise over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota. NPS/FlickrPresident Joe Biden calls climate change “the existential crisis of our time” and has taken steps to curb it that match those words. They include returning the U.S. to the Paris Agreement; creating a new climate Cabinet position; introducing a plan to slash fossil fuel subsidies; and announcing ambitious goals to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. But climate change is not the only global environmental threat that demands attention. Scientists widely agree that loss of wildlife and the natural environment is an equally urgent crisis. Some argue that biodiversity loss threatens to become Earth’s sixth mass extinction. But unlike efforts to fight climate change – which center on clear, measurable goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – there is no globally accepted metric for saving biodiversity. As an expert on budgeting and public finance, I know that governments and private businesses alike pay much more attention to resources when they have a well-defined price tag. I believe that overhauling society’s concept of wealth to include “natural capital” – the value nature provides to humans – is a critical step for slowing and reversing the loss of precious ecosytems. Economist Dieter Helm offers strategies for establishing natural capital policy. What is natural capital? Natural capital can be defined as the world’s stocks of natural assets – soil, air, water, grasslands, forests, wetlands, rocks and minerals – and all of its living things, from mammals and fish to plants and microbes. Conservation experts estimate that these resources contribute more than US$125 trillion to the global economy every year. Humans depend on nature’s contributions for survival. For example, forests absorb carbon and filter the water we drink. Wetlands and coral reefs mitigate flooding. Bees and other insects pollinate crops, enabling us to grow food. But human societies don’t formally recognize the economic value of these services. This oversight encourages people to recklessly deplete the natural environment. A recent review of the economics of biodiversity, commissioned by the U.K. government and led by Cambridge University economist Sir Parth Dasgupta, warns that human prosperity is growing at a “devastating cost to nature” and estimates that it would take 1.6 Earths to maintain the world’s current living standards. The report calls for the world to treat nature like an asset to be reported in financial statements and national accounts. The Capitals Coalition, a global consortium of 380 initiatives and businesses, is trying to “change the math.” The organization seeks to persuade at least half of the world’s businesses, financial institutions and governments to incorporate natural capital into their decision-making by 2030. Globally, researchers estimate that public and private spending that harms natural assets is significantly higher than spending to protect and enhance them. Dasgupta Review, CC BY-ND Valuing ecosystems Current accounting methods used by corporations and governments largely ignore what ecosystems and their services contribute to the economy and to human social well-being, jobs and livelihoods. As a consequence, modern societies spend far more on investments that deplete or exploit natural assets than they do to preserve them. Under the current model, short-term economic gains typically win out against longer-term ecological benefits. For example, failing to maintain forests can spark wildfires. And constructing homes on fragile coastal wetlands can erode soil and reduce fish stocks, destroying local communities. A recent study by the Paulson Institute, a research institute founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, estimated that global investments that degrade nature exceed conservation efforts by $600 billion to $824 billion per year. Natural capital accounting would require businesses and governments to calculate how human activity affects nature, much as they assess depreciation of buildings or machinery. Analyzed in this way, nature is a financial asset, and damage to it becomes a liability. This approach creates incentives to conserve natural resources and restore others that have been degraded or depleted. Land cleared for a palm oil plantation in Indonesia in 2016. Experts say that valuing assets like tropical forests will spur greater protection of nature. Ulet Ilfasanti/Getty Images Global recognition of this issue is growing. In March 2021 the United Nations updated a statistical framework for standardizing ecosystem accounting, which was first published in 2012. These guidelines help countries track changes in ecosystems and their services and provide leaders with a baseline with which to compare their stocks and flows when making policy decisions. Some 90 countries have adopted this System of Environmental Economic Accounting and produced baseline “national capital accounts.” They include European Union members, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and more than 40 developing countries. The U.S. is planning to implement this approach but has not done so yet. Assessing nature’s value Placing values on natural assets is really no different from government assessments of the benefits of new roads, bridges and other infrastructure. People intuitively understand that natural resources are precious. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear how closely human health is intertwined with the health of the planet. In response to the biodiversity crisis, President Biden has aligned the U.S. with the global 30x30 campaign, a plan to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. Multiple scientific studies have shown that achieving this goal would conserve species, store carbon, prevent future pandemics and boost economic growth. The year 2021 marks the start of the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. Today, according to a recent study, less than 3% of the world’s land remains ecologically intact with healthy wildlife populations and undisturbed habitat. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] The U.S has lost decades of potential progress since Congress suspended fledgling efforts by the Bureau of Economic Analysis to develop environmental accounting methods in 1995. Researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey and other federal agencies are now urging the U.S. to adopt national capital accounts using the U.N. framework. In contrast, the U.K. created public environmental accounts and set up a Natural Capital Committee in 2012, led by its finance ministry, to help corporations develop natural capital accounts. Today, the U.K. maintains these accounts, which capture data on the size, condition, quantity and value of habitats and ecosystem services. President Biden could empower the U.S. Treasury Department to spearhead a similar initiative. Adopting metrics to measure and track the benefits people receive from wildlife and ecosystems would clarify how human activities affect nature and show how much investment is needed to reverse humanity’s current destructive trajectory. Conservation advocates will be much better positioned to protect our planet’s resources with a strong balance sheet to back it up.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Linda J. Bilmes, Harvard Kennedy School. Read more:Bringing scientific rigor to ‘ecosystem services’To solve climate change and biodiversity loss, we need a Global Deal for Nature Dr. Linda J. Bilmes has served as the United States member of United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration since 2017. She has previously received funding from the National Park Foundation for research related to the economics of National Park assets.

  • Death of student in China triggers questions, protests

    On Mother's Day, around 9 p.m., a woman in Chengdu in southwestern China was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had died. Distraught, she went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School immediately, but could not even enter the school grounds, she wrote in a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts on Monday that were shared hundreds of thousands of times this week. People online called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 12, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar said police 'executed' Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot and that the feds are 'harassing peaceful patriots'

    Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • The farthest spacecraft from Earth has detected a 'hum' in the space beyond our solar system

    The Voyager 1 probe left our solar system nearly a decade ago. It recently detected a faint hum made by interstellar gas.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.