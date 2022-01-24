Except for one area, Kansas City Chiefs merited sterling grades for OT win vs. Bills

From late-game heroics to an improbable comeback Sunday night, the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills did not disappoint.

Kansas City’s victory in the AFC Divisional Round means the road to Super Bowl LVI comes through Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

But before looking ahead, here’s a look at our grades from the Chiefs’ win, which wasn’t all perfect.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

When Chiefs coach Andy Reid advises his quarterback to go be the Grim Reaper because things are grim — and then Patrick Mahomes does exactly that — can it be anyone else in this spot?

Facing a near-certain loss with 13 second remaining in regulation, Mahomes connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 19 yards, and then found tight end Travis Kelce for 25 to set up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal, which sent the game to overtime.

Mahomes applied the final blow to the Bills in the extra period with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, cementing the Chiefs’ fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship Game. Only, this one, like the previous three, doesn’t really involve a trip, because it, too, will be contested right here at Arrowhead.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A+

Mahomes was on fire Sunday night, completing 33 of 44 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 123.1 passer rating. This was a stark contract to his Week 5 result against the Bills, when he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the Chiefs’ 38-20 loss.

Mahomes connected with seven receivers. Hill paced the attack with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, while Kelce had 96 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught Mahomes’ other touchdown pass.

Rushing offense: A

Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to action for the first time since Week 16 and made an impact. He rushed seven times for 60 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman gained 31 yards and a touchdown on two rushes, while Jerick McKinnon totaled 78 yards (54 receiving).

But it was Mahomes who led the Chiefs in rushing, with 69 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, including a 34-yard run.

As a team, the Chiefs punished the Bills with 182 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Passing defense: D

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked twice, but he still lit up the Chiefs with 329 yards and four touchdowns for a 136.0 passer rating. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis shredded KC’s coverage with eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Yes, the Chiefs took away Stefon Diggs, but Davis almost single-handedly beat them. He might have, if not for those late-game heroics from Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense.

Rushing defense: B-

The Chiefs limited Bills running back Devin Singletary to 26 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. If it was only Singletary, this is a better grade — but the Chiefs allowed Allen to rush for 68 yards on 11 carries.

As a team, the Bills gained 109 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Special teams: A

Harrison Butker redeemed himself for missing an extra point and a 50-yard field goal attempt by sending the game to overtime with a 49-yard kick. He added two other field goals and made three extra points.

Punter Tommy Townsend had two punts for 88 yards, averaging 44 yards per attempt.

Hill had one punt return for 45 yards, which set up Butker’s 28-yard field goal.