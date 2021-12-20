'An incredible mom': Franklin community remembers Shirley Owen at vigil

FRANKLIN — When Kimberleigh Kane thinks about the best qualities of family friend Shirley Owen, what stands out was her dedication and advocacy for her two children, Jonathan, 15, and Juliana, 13.

Kane got to know Owen pretty well since their children are similar ages and play sports and go to school together. They also spent time together on a school planning group for their older kids' eighth-grade celebration at Remington Middle School.

Owen was straightforward and knew what she wanted. She had a go-getter spirit, Kane said.

Shirley Owen, 49, was murdered in her Franklin home Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Her ex-husband has been charged in the murder.

Kane was one of hundreds who attended a candlelight vigil to honor Owen, 49, who died on Friday morning at her 11 Grace Lane home after, according to police, her ex-husband, Brendon Owen, allegedly broke in, beat her to death and set the house on fire.

Owen did her part to not only help her children, but many kids in the Franklin community as a former co-president of Parent Communication Council at Remington Middle School, Kane said.

"You always knew where you stood with her," she said in an interview. "She was a wonderful advocate for our children."

Brendon Owen was arrested in the Grace Lane home's driveway Friday morning and charged with his ex-wife's murder later that day in Wrentham District Court and held without bail.

He was also charged with home invasion, arson, kidnapping and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due back in court on Jan. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

There will be a candle light vigil in honor of Shirley Owen tomorrow night, December 19th at 5pm. Please see the attached flyer for all the information. We hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/0j4zGBhtvY — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) December 19, 2021

Withstanding below-freezing temperatures, attendees gathered in the Franklin Town Common to hear about Owen's commitment to her children and her community. Event speakers included state Rep. Jeffery Roy, representatives from Franklin Interfaith Council, friends and Owen's children's coaches and educators.

Robin Heroux, a first-grade teacher at the Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public School, taught both Juliana and Jonathan. She said the way Shirley Owen advocated for her children was "sort of like a miracle."

She added, "She was the mama bear who just protected them. No matter what, she was there for them. She was there for them by being so close to the teachers that taught them and being such a big part of their lives."

Franklin wrestling coach Carmine Colace, who knew the Owen family, speaks during the vigil for Shirley Owen on the Town Common in Franklin on Dec. 19, 2021.

Carmine Colace, Franklin High School's wresting coach, described Owen as an "incredible mom."

Colace was Jonathan's coach and he remembers Owen always being around, including on trips and regular matches.

"Shirley was that good person," he said. "She was that tough wrestling mom."

Coach Scott Tuxbury of Franklin Metro Basketball, a non-proft baseball organization in town, had Juliana on his team.

Speaking from the gazebo in the center of the Common, Tuxbury reflected on the hundreds of people who showed up to the event.

"I look over to all of you tonight and I am reminded that in fact this is a wonderful community," he said. "Jonathan and Juliana, please know that we all care for you deeply. We share with you our strength and we honor your mother's legacy."

Community members gather during a vigil for Shirley Owen on the Town Common in Franklin on Dec. 19, 2021.

Some attendees were either dressed in purple or wearing purple glow stick necklaces in an effort to bring awareness to domestic abuse.

The color purple signifies "peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending violence," according to Marjaree Mason Center, a non-profit social services organization in Fresnco, California.

The Owens divorced five years ago, but Brendon Owen has violated a restraining order numerous times and has a history of verbally abusing his ex-wife, according to officials.

Roy said domestic abuse is "an issue that touches all communities."

He said many times people aren't aware of the abuse until tragedy strikes.

He said a week after Christmas, he will meet with the governor to address domestic violence.

He noted that both Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito expressed their support for the community.

"Tonight we express to Shirley's two children and to Shirley's mother, who I know are here with us tonight, that we, your community, are here for you and we wrap our arms around you in love and solidarity."

The Franklin Public School District has set up a Christmas drop off location for the Owen family at its central office on the 3rd floor of the Municipal Building at 355 East Central St. Officials ask that gifts be wrapped and labeled with family members' names. Gift cards will also be accepted. The deadline to drop off gifts is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

For more information about the gift drop off visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904084bacaf2aa64-owen

The family also has a GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shirleys

