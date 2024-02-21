'Incredible' old shipwreck found on Orkney beach

A large section of a well-preserved shipwreck thought to be hundreds of years old has washed ashore on a beach in Orkney.

The timbers are held together with large wooden pegs in a style understood to have been commonly used as far back as the 16th Century.

Locals on the island of Sanday believe it may have been released from the seabed by recent violent winter storms.

It is hoped the timber can be removed from the beach to be preserved, and that further investigation will reveal more about the ship.

Sanday resident David Walker said he was keen on history and he headed straight to the scene when he heard word of the discovery.

"My interest made me jump straight in the van and head over and have a look," he told BBC Radio Orkney.

"It's incredible, that was why I took so many pictures."

He said there were some "very knowledgeable" people locally and they had been assessing the find. The timbers are pegged together, and it is hoped the techniques used could help date the vessel.

"It could potentially be a really special piece of washed up archaeology really," Mr Walker said.

"It's possibly been buried because of the lack of marine algae or anything on it, just further out at sea, and I think the last storm has brought it up.

"It's just guesswork at the moment.

"We would love for it to be salvaged and for further investigation to go on for it."

Mr Walker said the race was now on not only to find out more, but preserve the timber.

"We're just so lucky," he said. "It's very special. It's such a solid piece in fine condition.

"Now it's exposed it could rapidly deteriorate.

"It's not going to be an easy task to undertake."

He added: "I think it's of national importance."