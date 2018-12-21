Incredible photos capture 2018's top space stories

The past year has featured a wide range of astronomical events and missions in space, ranging from a rare lunar eclipse to sending robots to alien worlds.

Bigger events, such as major SpaceX rocket launches and missions to Mars, stole the spotlight, but people all around the globe were able to see smaller astronomical events throughout the year, including meteor showers and eclipses.



Top space and astronomy stories of 2018

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

This photo combination shows the different stages of the "Super Blue Blood Moon" during a lunar eclipse is seen from the Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

John Raoux/AP

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Credit: CMSE

Artist's illustration of China's 8-ton Tiangong-1 space lab. Tiangong-1 burned up in Earth's atmosphere on April 2, 2018.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

This combination of images made by NASA's Curiosity rover shows the rim of the Gale Crater on June 7 and 10, 2018 during a major dust storm.

Bill Ingalls/AP

This long exposure photograph provided by NASA, shows the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket as it launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

(Photo: Georgian Erickson)

A SpaceX rocket launch put on an incredible display in the sky over Florida on June 29, 2018.

(AccuWeather Photo/Brian Lada)

Three meteors streak across the sky near the peak of the Leonid meteor shower in the middle of November.

Bill Ingalls/AP

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft is launched on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 from Kazakhstan. During the launch, an anomaly occurred, resulting in an abort downrange. The crew was quickly recovered.

(Photo/NASA)

One of the first photos sent back from NASA's InSight probe after landing on Mars on Nov. 26, 2018.

Matt Hartman/AP

Virgin Galactic reaches space for the first time during its 4th powered flight from Mojave, Calif. on Dec. 13, 2018.

(Photo/Jim Denny)

Comet 46p/Wirtanen as seen from Kaua`i, Hawaii, before its closest approach to Earth on Dec. 16.

This year has also featured over 100 rocket launches around the globe on missions to space, a close approach by a comet and three partial solar eclipses.

Here are the top space and astronomy headlines from 2018:

1. Super Blue Moon Eclipse

When: Jan. 31, 2018

The year kicked off with a lunar trifecta with the final night of January featuring a full supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse all at once.

Each of these events separately is not uncommon, but it is rare for all three of these to fall on the same night. Before 2018, the last time that this occurred was on March 31, 1866.



Onlookers across the United States were only able to see the beginning of the eclipse, while those in Australia and much of Asia were able to view the eclipse in its entirety.

This was the first of two total lunar eclipses of the year, with the eclipse on July 27, 2018 being the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

2. Inaugural launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket

When: Feb. 6, 2018

The biggest and most anticipated rocket launch of the year took place in early February when SpaceX debuted its new Falcon Heavy rocket.

Millions of people watched the inaugural flight of the large, heavy-lift rocket as it took to the skies along the coast of Florida.

The test launch was a success and demonstrated the Falcon Heavy's capabilities for future flights. SpaceX was also able to successfully land two of the three boosters used to propel the rocket into space, a key step forward in the company's goal of reusability.

For the test flight, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk decided to launch one of his Tesla cars as a dummy payload rather than risking an expensive satellite. The car is now in orbit around the sun where it will likely remain for hundreds of thousands of years.



SpaceX's Starman mannequin is seen inside Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster with Earth in the background, shortly after launch on Feb. 6, 2018.Credit: SpaceX





With a successful launch, the Falcon Heavy became the most powerful rocket currently in operation anywhere in the world.

So far, this has been the only launch of the heavy-lift rocket, but several launches are scheduled for 2019.

3. Chinese space station burns up in Earth's atmosphere

When: April 2, 2018

The end of March and opening days of April were filled with speculation in the space community as scientists were anticipating a defunct Chinese space station to re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

The space station, known as Tiangong-1, was launch on Sept. 29, 2011, but was no longer used after March 2016. China's space agency eventually lost control of the station. Being out of commission and out of control, Tiangong-1 was slowly falling back down to Earth.

There was a wide range of possibilities of where and when the spacecraft would burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, including the chance that it could do so over the United States.

Ultimately, it burned up over the southern Pacific Ocean early on April 2, 2018, with any debris surviving the re-entry harmlessly landing in the ocean.

4. Planet-wide dust storm encases Mars

When: June 2018

The Earth's celestial neighbor experienced a massive dust storm that lasted for weeks, shrouding the entire planet in a rusty orange haze.

"The Martian dust storm has grown in size and is now officially a 'planet-encircling' (or 'global') dust event," NASA officials said in a statement in June.

This was the first planet-wide dust storm observed on Mars since 2007, according to SPACE.com.

The sun-blocking dust has been detrimental for one of NASA's rovers driving around and conducting science on the Martian surface.

The Opportunity rover has fallen silent since the dust storm after a more than 14-year mission on Mars. This rover relies on solar power for electricity, so the massive, long-lasting dust storm cut off its power supply.

Although the dust storm has since subsided, the Opportunity rover has remained silent. NASA is still trying to communicate with the rover hoping that its solar panels will see enough sunlight to come back online, but its fate is uncertain.

5. NASA lands InSignt probe on Mars

When: Nov. 26, 2018

While NASA may have lost the Opportunity rover during the Marian dust storm, they successfully landed a new probe on the Red Planet.

On Nov. 26, 2018, the InSight probe touched down on Mars after an eight-month journey through space.

"The lander uses cutting-edge instruments, to delve deep beneath the surface and seek the fingerprints of the processes that formed the terrestrial planets," NASA said.

This includes a seismograph to detect any earthquakes that may happen on the planet.

InSight is also equipped with a thermometer and pressure sensor to provide scientists with meteorological data on Mars' surface.