Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard

A person and dog walk by homes covered in ice at the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, 2022, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend.

The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National Weather Service had forecasted that winds over Lake Erie would reach 60 mph and waves could top 25 feet during the peak of the storm, CNN reported, pushing freezing water onto buildings along the Lake Erie coast.

Houses along the shores of Lake Erie, near Fort Erie, Ontario,, remain covered in ice Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, following a winter storm that swept through much of Ontario. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Authorities urged caution as the cinematic frosty facade quickly became a hot spot for tourists.

"There are photos circulating of the ice covered lake front homes in #FortErie & #PortColborne," the Niagara Regional Police Service tweeted on Wednesday. "The problem is people are traveling to see them on roads that still have deep snow and closures. We have cars getting stuck & people walking on unsafe lake ice. Stay home - Stay safe."

A person takes photos of a scene of frozen houses in the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, 2022, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)

Fort Erie is located just west of Buffalo, N.Y., where "the blizzard of the century" left thousands without power and 34 people dead as of Wednesday.

Now, with temperatures in the Erie County area expected to rise into the 50s in the next few days, authorities are getting ready for all that ice and snow to start thawing. At a press conference on Wednesday, Erie County Commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Services Dan Neaverth, Jr. said they're taking measures to prepare for possible flooding.

"We're focused on the potential for a rapid melt ... but we feel very comfortable," Neaverth said.