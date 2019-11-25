Incredible photos show how the White House has celebrated Christmas through the years

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst





December means homes across America are decking the halls, and the nation's most famous address is no exception.

The White House halls have been decked for the holidays every December since John and Abigail Adams held the first White House Christmas party in 1800.

The decorations have only gotten more elaborate with time. These photos show how White House Christmases of years past compare to today.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

It's almost the most beautiful time of the year at the White House.

The West Wing, East Wing, and every room in-between are being decked out in elaborate decorations to celebrate the holidays, and President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are preparing to celebrate the holiday with their family.

On Monday, November 25, the official, 23-foot tall White House Christmas tree arrived from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Snydertown, Pennsylvania. The decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will be revealed next Monday, December 2, after Thanksgiving.

Here's a look back at presidential Christmas celebrations, going all the way back to the 1800s.

The White House halls have been decked for the holidays every December since John and Abigail Adams held the first White House Christmas party in 1800.

Library of Congress

Source: History.com







Every president has brought their own traditions into the White House. Grover Cleveland, for example, lit up the first Christmas tree inside the White House to the delight of his young daughters.

White House Historical Association

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org







Calvin Coolidge was the first president to host a public Christmas celebration at the White House, with the first National Christmas Tree lighting in 1923.