Incredible photos show how the White House has celebrated Christmas through the years

It's the most beautiful time of the year at the White House.

The West Wing, East Wing, and every room in-between are decked out in elaborate decorations to celebrate the holidays, and President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are preparing to celebrate with their family and guests.

On Monday, November 25, the official, 23-foot tall White House Christmas tree arrived from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Snydertown, Pennsylvania. The decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. were revealed December 2, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Here's a look back at presidential Christmas celebrations, going all the way back to the 1800s.

The White House halls have been decked for the holidays every December since John and Abigail Adams held the first White House Christmas party in 1800.

Installing the wreath at the White House entrance, 1937

Library of Congress

Source: History.com

Every president has brought their own traditions into the White House. Grover Cleveland, for example, lit up the first Christmas tree inside the White House to the delight of his young daughters.

The Cleveland Family tree in the second floor Oval Room of the White House.

White House Historical Association

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

Calvin Coolidge was the first president to host a public Christmas celebration at the White House, with the first National Christmas Tree lighting in 1923.

Library of Congress

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

The tree lighting ceremony and the president's participation has been a yearly tradition since then.

Library of Congress

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

Glowing trees lit up a side entrance to the White House in 1931.

AP Photo

Franklin Roosevelt spent ten consecutive Christmas holidays in the White House and emphasized the importance of family during the holiday season.

The tree in the East Room during the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1936 More

Library of Congress

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

FDR invited four generations of family into the White House for Christmas. His children and grandchildren enjoyed spending Christmas Eve in the presidential residence to partake in two of Roosevelt's favorite holiday traditions: Hanging stockings and reading, "A Christmas Carol."

FDR with two of his grandchildren on Christmas Day, 1939. More

AP

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

Children joined Roosevelt at the White House to ring in Christmas 1940 with Christmas carols.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

President Harry Truman welcomed some unusual guests to the White House for December 1948 when he was gifted turkeys for his Christmas dinner.

President Truman inspects turkeys gifted to him from the Poultry and Egg National Board and the National Turkey Federation. More

William J. Smith/AP

Here, President Dwight Eisenhower and first lady Mamie Eisenhower pose with their family in 1958 on the Christmas tree-lighted North Portico of the White House.

AP Photo/Bill Allen, File

Eisenhower's first family also posed for a Christmas Eve picture in front of a tinsel-covered tree.

Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy began the tradition of themed White House decorations with Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite" taking over the Blue Room in 1961. Here, first daughter Caroline admires the tree before a party for employees.

Henry Burroughs, File via AP

In 1962, the White House Christmas tree was decorated with ornaments inspired by children, including candy canes and gingerbread cookies.

Darren McCollester/Getty

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

Despite Jackie's decorating efforts, the Kennedy family chose to celebrate Christmas Day in Palm Beach.

John F. Kennedy Library

Source: JFK Library

A banner with a holiday sentiment was hung for the annual Christmas Pageant of Peace on the Ellipse, in front of the White House, in 1963. Flags were ordered to fly half-mast through December, mourning the November death of President Kennedy.

Henry Burroughs/AP

The Johnson family included a five-foot red, green, and gold piñata in the main hall.

via Getty Images

In 1967, President Johnson, Lady Bird, and Yuki, the White House dog, spent the holiday beside that year's Christmas tree, a Norway spruce.

AP Photo/File

Here, the Johnson family poses in front of a Christmas tree in the Yellow Oval Room.

LBJ Library

Source: LBJ Library

Christmas in the Nixon White House was a lively affair. First Lady Pat Nixon told Empire Magazine their holiday traditions included the president playing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" on the piano for friends and family.

First Lady Pat Nixon greets visitors to the White House, 1969 More

Wikimedia

Source: Nixon Library

Another Nixon tradition was to decorate their Christmas trees with decorations made by disabled workers. The 1969 tree, dubbed the "American Flower Tree," was decorated with velvet and satin ornaments featuring each state's flower.

White House Historical Association

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

Gerald Ford brought two dates to the White House Christmas ball in 1975: his wife Betty and his daughter Susan.

President Gerald Ford, with wife Betty and daughter Susan, 1975 More

Library of Congress

Source: FordLibraryMuseum.gov

First Lady Betty Ford presented the official White House Christmas tree in 1976. At that year's lighting, President Ford said that as a former National Parks ranger he was proud to have real trees throughout the White House.

AP Photo/CT

Source: National Parks Service

Many presidents have included their children and grandchildren in public White House traditions while in office. Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy, helped him light his first National Christmas Tree in 1977.

Wikimedia

Source: AP

The Reagans really got into the holiday spirit when they lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Ronald Reagan dressed up as Santa Claus for a Christmas Eve party in 1983 ...

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Source: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

... and First Lady Nancy Reagan sat on a different Santa's lap.

Nancy Regan sitting on Mr. T's lap in 1983. More

Wikimedia

Source: ABC News

In 1984, then-second lady Barbara Bush helped place the star on top of the national Christmas tree on the Ellipse.

Ron Edwards/AP

The Reagans also commissioned artists to paint scenes from inside the Executive Mansion during the holiday season for their annual Christmas card. Many presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and both George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, have since followed suit.

AP

Source: Front Gate

The Reagan White House incorporated pop culture into their playful decorations. Here, the first lady glances toward ALF during a children's Christmas party at the White House.

AP Photo

Christmas during the first Bush administration was a family affair. Here, George H.W. Bush shows his grandchildren the Oval Office Christmas tree in 1991.

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Source: CBS News

Bush's grandchildren were treated to a story with the president when they spent Christmas Eve at the White House in 1991.

Susan Biddle/Keystone/CNP/Getty Images

George Bush Sr. celebrated all four of his Christmases as president at Camp David, plus eight more holidays while his son was president.

AP

Source: Washington Times

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton adorned the 1993 Christmas tree with what she described as both "elegant" and "funky" ornaments.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Source: The Los Angeles Times

The Clinton White House had plenty of edible decorations each year. Over the course of several years, the Clinton's enjoyed gingerbread house versions of the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and even a replica of Hillary's childhood home.

AP

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

The Bush's "Red, White and Blue Christmas" theme was inspired by letters the president and first lady received after September 11th.

AP

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

George W. and Laura Bush celebrated a patriotic-themed Christmas in 2008 to commemorate their final Christmas in the White House and the election year.

Getty Images

Source: WhiteHouseHistory.org

The Obamas celebrated friends, family, and the freedoms enjoyed by Americans with their "simple gifts" White House theme.

AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Barack Obama got really into the National Christmas Tree lighting in 2014. The president joined celebrities and Santa Claus on stage for a festive dance.

U.S. President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, December 4, 2014. More

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Source: ABC News

For the Obamas' last year in the White House, larger-than-life replicas of their dogs Bo and Sunny added a playful and personal touch to the decorations.

Replicas of Bo and Sunny, made of more than 25,000 yarn pom-poms, are displayed in the East Wing as part of the 2016 holiday decor at the White House. More

Andrew Harnik/AP

The first Christmas of the Trump White House celebrated the theme "Time-Honored Traditions," for which first lady Melania welcomed children for wreath-making.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The official 2018 Christmas theme in the Trump White House was "American Treasures," meant to honor the unique heritage of the country.

The 18-foot-tall official White House Christmas tree, draped in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory, is seen in the Blue Room on Nov. 26, 2018. More

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Source: Business Insider

Last year's decorations included a number of eye-catching pieces, including 40 crimson topiaries,

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Source: Business Insider

According to the White House, more than 100 open houses and many receptions will happen through the month of December, and more than 30,000 visitors will see the decorations in person during public tours.

The President's Own Marine Band plays during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2018. More

Leah Millis/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

"No matter one's faith or beliefs, the Christmas season reflects all that is best in the American spirit," Trump said at the tree lighting in 2018.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. More

Susan Walsh/AP

Source: White House

The president continued: "This is a time of the year for rejoicing with our family and friends, for spreading charity and goodwill in our commitment all over this country in all of our communities, and for giving thanks for all of the blessings in our lives."

The Trumps' official 2018 White House Christmas portrait. More

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Source: White House

The first lady kept things more traditional for the 2019 decorations. The theme is "The Spirit of America."

Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. More

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The annual gingerbread house — this year clocking in at more than 300 lbs — is flanked by American monuments like the St. Louis arch and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Source: Business Insider

Playful details include Scrabble tiles spelling out words for Melania's "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign and these mini trees made out of playing cards.

The Red Room is decorated with games, including a tree made of White House playing cards during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. More

Alex Brandon/AP

Source: Business Insider

The East Colonnade is glittering with clear panels depicting a timeline of American architecture and famous landmarks.

The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. More

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

