‘It’s incredible’: Scottish fiddler reunited with ‘treasured’ violin at Portland shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — World-class Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser was reunited with his instrument Thursday after a thief swiped it from his car while on tour in Portland with cellist Natalie Haas last month.

Fraser, 68, had played that violin since he was 8.

While starting to look for a new instrument, Fraser received a call on Wednesday from David Kerr Violin Shop stating a couple walked into the shop intending to sell a violin and four bows. After having bought the items, a staff person in the shop realized to whom it belonged.

They called Fraser from his home in California, and not soon after he was on a plane to Portland.

“I couldn’t believe it,” stated Fraser. “I’m still in a state of shock, really.”

Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser was reunited with his instrument Thursday after a thief swiped it from his car while on tour in Portland in November. (Courtesy: Alasdair Fraser)

When word spread through the community that Fraser was coming to recover his instrument, another surprise awaited him: An 11-year old fan named Greta, eager to receive a violin lesson and play tunes with an icon. She got her wish and Frasier left the shop with a “skip in my step.”

“As a repair shop, so many people come to us after something bad has happened so we cherish happy outcomes,” said Esther Shim, a salesperson with the shop.

Fraser also noted that this reunion has inspired him to write, produce and overall, play more music.

Additionally, despite this theft, Fraser said, “Shout out to the people of Portland… We love playing there. I’ve played there for over 30 years. We’ve been coming there and we love the community.”

