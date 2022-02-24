‘Incredible tip’ leads state police to suspect in shooting at C. Wesley Morgan’s home

Members of the public aided Kentucky State Police in their effort to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting at a former Kentucky lawmaker’s home. Police said Thursday they received an “incredible tip” which allowed them to name the man they believe is responsible.

Shannon Gilday, a 23 year old Taylor Mill resident, was identified Thursday as the suspect in the shooting. State police said they believe Gilday shot and killed Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, when Gilday allegedly opened fire at the Morgans’ multimillion dollar home in Madison County. C. Wesley Morgan was also injured in the shooting.

“Without everyone’s participation and without credible tips called into our office, we’d be unable to be standing here today with this information,” Sgt. Robert Purdy said to media members Thursday.

Gilday faces charges of murder, assault, attempted murder, burglary and criminal mischief, state police said Thursday. He should be considered armed and dangerous, state police said.

Police had asked the public for tips earlier in the investigation. The investigation started Tuesday after the shooting occurred early that morning. Jordan Morgan was pronounced dead on scene and C. Wesley Morgan had to be taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Purdy previously said police were confident that “somebody out there has some information, accurate information that we’re going to need as we continue through our investigation.”

Gilday is approximately 6 feet tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, state police said. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a camouflage or tactical style pants and jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask.

He was believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ, state police said.

“Do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver for safety reasons,” state police said. “Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call (Kentucky State Police) Post 7 at 859.623.2404.”

