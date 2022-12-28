Incredible video, images show Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm

Stunning images have emerged showing frozen scenes in Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls following a deadly Christmas weekend winter storm that swept through the region.

In Buffalo, where a driving ban remains in effect Wednesday, drone footage has captured homes, businesses and streets blanketed with snow.

At least 27 people have been confirmed dead in the city following the weekend blast of snow and ice, which brought hazardous whiteout conditions for those who ventured outside.

"Police expects that number to rise. Our hearts and prayers go out to their family members," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wrote on Twitter.

Many vehicles that took to the streets there during the storm ended up being abandoned.

An aerial view of Niagara Falls, which is on the border with Canada, in Niagara Falls, New York, on Tuesday

In Niagara Falls, tourist viewing areas could be seen covered in ice.

A Niagara Falls viewing area is covered in ice on Tuesday.

Temperatures there Tuesday remained in the mid-20s, but are on the rise, along with other areas of the Northeast.

The falls themselves were spared from the deep freeze as an estimated 3,160 tons of water flows over them every second.