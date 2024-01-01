‘Incredibly disturbing’: Man arrested for attempting to kidnap 4-year-old at Florida Walmart, deputies say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a Walmart on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident, which was caught on camera, happened on Dec. 29th at the Walmart located along Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

According to deputies, the suspect, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, attempted to take the 4-year-old away from his family by grabbing him and walking away with him. He also allegedly told the child, “Let’s go,” when he grabbed the child.

Massive 1,437-pound great white becomes latest shark to ping near Florida’s coast

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.

In the video, LCSO said Pintueles Hernandez grabbed the child by his wrist and forced him to go in his direction before a family member intervened and pulled the boy back.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies reviewed the footage and later arrested Pintueles Hernandez at his home. He was arrested for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

“What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions.”

Christmas nightmare: Frontier flies unaccompanied Tampa Bay minor to Puerto Rico instead of Cleveland

While Pintueles Hernandez was arrested, some parents are still “on edge,” according to NBC Affiliate WBBH.

WBBH spoke to Ariana Ferguson, who went shopping at the same Walmart on Saturday morning where the attempted kidnapping took place. She said she’s now worried about her daughter’s safety.

“It’s very scary because I come here all the time with my daughter,” she said. “I am surprised because I’ve never heard of this happening. I’ve been living here for about three years.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.