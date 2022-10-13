A Ray Township veterinarian is under investigation after a video circulated where he appears to beat, choke and slam his dog into the ground, Macomb County officials said at a Wednesday news conference.

The video was filmed by a child in the house, who later posted it to YouTube, said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. The video, titled "my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film)," has been removed.

The "incredibly graphic" footage shows the veterinarian has a "high-intensity" temperament, Hackel said, and the sheriff's department is looking into other forms of abuse in the household.

"It's surprising that somebody would even think about handling or treating a dog the way he did," Hackel said. "So there's a lot more to this particular case that we're going to be dealing with, obviously, from the children's perspective inside the home, the animals that we're dealing with, and you know, a possible domestic issue that might be involved in this as well."

More:Detroit Zoo welcomes a new baby penguin in collaboration with the Cincinnati Zoo

More:Dogs weren't only pets at Blessing of the Animals in Warren

The veterinarian's three dogs have been taken out of the home and are being cared for in a county animal shelter, Hackel said.

Animal Control urged anyone who witnesses animal abuse to report it.

The investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Incredibly graphic' video shows Macomb County veterinarian abusing dog