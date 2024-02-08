“It is with an incredibly heavy heart..” Mount Vernon students told of fatal accident

Students at Mount Vernon High School in Skagit County were told about a classmate killed in a car accident Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol report says a 15-year-old girl was riding in a car with three other teens.

They were on State Route 534 by Lake McMurray when, according to the report, the car “failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway.”

The car then hit a power pole.

The names of the driver and passengers are not named, because they’re juveniles. Two were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and another to Skagit Valley Hospital. All are from Mount Vernon, according to WSP.

In a letter sent to parents, the Mount Vernon School District says they are working with state patrol and local authorities to learn more about what happened.

The district says school staff is available to support students who knew the girl who was killed in the accident.

The district leaves a parting message to parents and students: “Please take care of yourselves and each other.”