'He is incredibly remorseful': Canton teen who killed his dad sentenced to house arrest

CANTON ‒ On the day he shot his father to death, 16-year-old Daman Dillard said he saw no other option.

Social workers and investigators had been to the family home on Seventh Street NW before. Collectively, their visits numbered in the teens, he told Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall on Tuesday.

Dillard said two things would have happened if he had called police: His father would have talked his way out of the situation, and Dillard would have faced the wrath of a man who insisted on being called "god."

"My father was a good man at one point," the now 17-year-old said during at a hearing to determine where he would be sent for killing 50-year-old Musa El Bey in the early morning of the Fourth of July. "But when he turned, everyone was forced out of our house."

The history of the patriarch pushing other family members away answered a question Hall asked during Tuesday's disposition hearing, the equivalent of sentencing in adult court. The judge noted there were 10 people who came to court to support the youth as she decided where he would spend the next few years of his life. Where had they been when the teen and other family members were being abused?

Dillard said that his father's decisions meant others could not help.

"My entire life was in that man's hands," he said.

Daman Dillard's mother: 'Darkness came over my family'

His mother, Jeana Warren, said she was sorry her son had been put in such a delicate position, one in which he put his own life at risk. She said she had been with El Bey for 20 years, but in the last seven years "darkness came over my family."

The couple's marriage ended in a dissolution in December 2021.

After hearing about all possible placement options for Dillard, along with testimony from a psychologist and court staff, Hall decided to keep Dillard on electronically monitored house arrest with his older sister. He is to continue online education, stay in counseling and remain under supervision of the court's probation department.

The option was the one requested by his mother, defense attorney Bernard L. Hunt and a guardian appointed to represent the teen's best interests in court.

Dillard had previously pleaded true, the juvenile court equivalent of guilty, to voluntary manslaughter for the fatal confrontation with his father.

Hall sentenced him to spend at least one year in an Ohio Department of Youth Services prison. She suspended the sentence, but warned that it could be imposed if he does not obey the rules: follow all laws, behave well and abide by terms of his probation and all other court orders. She could also impose the remaining 62 days of a 90-day sentence, now stayed, at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

The judge said the possibility of more severe sanctions would hang over Dillard's head until he is 21, although his probation could end sooner.

Judge Rosemarie Hall: 'It's all in your hands'

Hall said she does not believe Dilllard is ready to be enrolled in high school, but said he might be able to do so next year.

"It's all in your hands to make the progress that we are expecting you to make," Hall said.

Before the decision was made to keep Dillard in the community, the judge heard from the chief of the court's probation office, Tim Wires, about three possible residential placements other than youth prisons like the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

He said one facility rejected Dillard because of the severity of the charge against him. Another rejected him because of his limited experience with the criminal justice system; most of their residents were a step away from juvenile prison. The third was not able to provide the intensive treatment recommended by a psychologist who evaluated Dillard for the court.

"We are in uncharted waters," Wires said.

Psychologist Aimee Thomas testified that putting Dillard in the third residential placement or Indian River would be counterproductive. Thomas said it would be best for Dillard to live in a residential setting away from his family. She said he felt the need to protect his family. Thomas described Dillard as intelligent and insightful.

His attorney, Hunt, noted that the teen had not had the chance to be with others his age, to know what they wear, to hear how they talk to their teachers, to learn to move from class to class.

Sister: 'He is incredibly remorseful'

Thomas said it would be beneficial to Dillard to be able to interact with his peers in a relaxed setting. She said he had suffered physical and psychological abuse from his father, whom she described as domineering and possibly mentally ill. She said his was probably one of her more challenging and horrific cases.

Melissa Day, chief of the juvenile division of Stark County Prosecutor's Office, had asked the judge to place Dillard in a residential setting away from his family, at least initially. She expressed concern that his view of himself as a protector not lead to a vigilante mentality.

The psychologist's report said there is a 97% chance that Dillard will be responsive to treatment.

"He is incredibly remorseful," said Alexis Dillard, the older sister with whom he will continue to live. "He very much so misses his dad."

July 4, 2023: 'My son just shot his dad.'

Accepting responsibility: Canton teen admits fatally shooting his 50-year-old father on Fourth of July at their home

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.On X, formerly Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton teen gets house arrest for killing father in July 4th shooting