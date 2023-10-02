Incriminating Notes Found Written By Yvonne Keith

TechCrunch

The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, begins Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.