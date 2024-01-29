Incumbent, challenger enter 2024 District 6 Austin City Council race. Here's what to know.

The election deciding the fate of several Austin City Council seats is just under 11 months away, and several candidates have already entered the race in their respective districts.

District 6, encompassing parts of Northwest Austin, has in recent elections been a tossup on whether residents elect a liberal or conservative council member.

So far, the seat has drawn in it's incumbent, conservative Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, and one challenger, Krista Laine.

There is still lots of time for additional candidates to file to run, and the Statesman will continue to monitor the district 6 race and more on the Nov. 5 ballot. Here are the two candidates that have indicated their interest so far and where they stand on key city policy issues.

Mackenzie Kelly

Mackenzie Kelly, the current district 6 Austin City Council member, is running for reelection.

Kelly, the City Council's only conservative, previously worked in the public safety field and as a home healthcare manager, she said.

The 37-year-old beat incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan in 2020 in a runoff election, ending a two-year streak of an all-liberal City Council.

Following redistricting to the City Council map in 2021, district 6 lost the River Place neighborhood, which largely voted Kelly in 2020 and was a viewed as a contributing factor to her beating Flannigan, the Statesman previously reported. River Place is now in District 10, which will have an open seat up for election in November.

Public Safety was a cornerstone in Kelly's campaign in 2020 and has been a large part of her platform and policy initiatives since elected.

"I think it's essential to continue to have that voice of reason for public safety," Kelly told the Statesman in an early January interview about her reelection campaign.

Kelly said she was particularly proud of the license plate reader measure she authored which brought back camera technology that tracks vehicles through their license plate number for the Police Department and was approved by the City Council in 2022.

Kelly said she feels one of the best recruitment tools for officers is having a police contract.

"I want to continue to encourage the police department to come back to the table for collective bargaining," Kelly said.

Though acting as the lone conservative voice on the City Council, Kelly said, "I'm not going to pursue items that I'm not going to get support for and I'm not going to bring something forward on council unless I have the research and data to support it."

"I know that my colleagues may not agree with everything that I personally agree with, but I know that the policies that I've brought forward have succeeded," Kelly said.

Kelly was one of two City Council members who voted against phase one of the HOME initiative — a group of amendments to the land development code that, among other things, allows for up to three housing units on many single-family lots.

In a statement following the vote, Kelly said, "While I acknowledge the importance of initiatives like H.O.M.E., I have genuine reservations based on feedback from the community and the potential unforeseen consequences that may arise."

Phase two of the HOME initiative, which proposes a reduction in the minimum single-family lot size, is set to be taken up in the spring.

"We need additional housing, but I want to do it in a smart way," Kelly said. "One of the things that I am trying to work out currently is adaptive reuse."

Adaptive reuse, referring to the repurposing of vacant office spaces into housing, Kelly said, adding that she has sponsored a special request audit on what other cities provide as incentives to take advantage of vacant office space.

Kelly previously asked for an investigation into the city owned and operated Northbridge homeless shelter where living conditions came into public view after Kelly sent an email to Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. A city whistleblower came to Kelly with the concerns, many of which were disputed in a later city audit.

In a November interview with the Statesman, when asked about the findings of the investigation into Northbridge, Kelly said, "I believe that anytime something happens that is detrimental to anything that the city is doing, it deserves a thorough and complete investigation. And I believe that several good things came out of the allegations including the audit of homeless spending."

Another point of contention in district 6 is the Candlewood Suites hotel, which was purchased by the city in 2021 for around $9.5 million and is slated to be converted into permanent supportive housing units. The hotel has come under fire by community groups like "MOVE Candlewood," and in November required more funding after structural issues were found.

"I did not support Candlewood initially," Kelly said. "I remained committed to, after the vote, to ensuring that it was the best possible case study on permanent supportive housing in the community."

On a larger scale, Kelly said she doesn't feel purchasing hotels to be converted into permanent supportive housing is the best use of city dollars earmarked for addressing homelessness.

"From what I've learned about that community and from places I visited that do it well, you need a diverse portfolio of ways to help people who are homeless," Kelly said. "There are a myriad of options available; I think that we need to continue to provide those to them."

On transportation, Kelly said she's had early conversations with other council members on potentially expanding on-demand pickup from Capital Metro, the city's public transportation authority.

Regarding Project Connect, the city's planned light-rail, Kelly said she would like to see "proof of concept," where buses are filled with people before the rail lines are put in.

"I think we've done a lot of great work in my first three years," Kelly said.

Per the required Jan. 15 campaign finance reports, Kelly had raised around $41,000.

Krista Laine

Krista Laine, district 6 Austin City Council candidate.

Laine, 49, is the first to challenge Kelly in the November 2024 City Council elections.

She worked for a decade as a commercial real estate appraiser in Austin, she said, and has since co-founded Access Education RRISD and advocated for public schools in different capacities.

Laine told the Statesman in a early January interview she is running for the district 6 City Council seat because of the "ineffectiveness of some of the city operations and also her (Kelly's) ability to advocate effectively for our district in relation to that."

Laine said her background in real estate appraisal would give her "firsthand experience with what the frustrations are."

On land development code changes the City Council recently took up, like the HOME initiative and the elimination of parking requirements, Laine said she heard questions and concerns circulate through district 6 and was "not hearing any kind of solution or even problem solving or what I consider to be accurate information about what is likely to occur in our district."

"I heard people expressing concerns about streets being full of cars," Laine said. "I would explain the reasons why that is not going to happen anytime soon in the particular neighborhood that I was in because there are very clear real estate related reasons and market related reasons and constraints."

Laine said she went to a meeting where Kelly spoke about the HOME initiative and was "honestly astonished at how often in response to questions she would say she didn't know."

Kelly pointed the finger at the city, saying, "there were many times I was frustrated because city staff would not come with me to the community meetings to help the community understand from a technical perspective what HOME would do and what implications it would have."

Overall, Laine said she does support changes to the land development code.

Laine said she also has concerns over Kelly's political ties, including with former conservative district 6 council member and former Round Rock school board candidate Don Zimmerman, who stirred controversy while on the City Council over his remarks on same-sex marriage and racially insensitive comments.

Zimmerman bundled donations for Kelly during her 2020 campaign, according to city campaign finance reports, and Kelly paid him for consulting.

Kelly told the Statesman, "If Don Zimmerman reached out to me today and wanted to help me with my campaign, I would politely decline because the brand of council member that he was, was not something that I believe should continue."

On public safety, Laine said, "I think that what's important is that we take a holistic view, and we identify what services the community needs, and we match our personnel to them."

Regarding staffing shortages in the Austin Police Department, Laine said she thinks it's important to work on cultural issues — like training and how leadership is implementing changes — and gather data within the department on what is making a difference in job satisfaction and try to meet some of the needs that are being expressed.

"The high cost of living and housing affordability impacts police officers too," Laine said, adding that she feels the police should be under a contract.

On homelessness, Laine said "the affordability of housing is a really important factor in homelessness."

"We need a combination of types of housing and supportive services in order to be effective — it can't be one thing or another," Laine said.

Regarding the Candlewood hotel, Laine felt there was not an effective dissemination of information to the community about what was being planned.

"I think the type of senior oriented housing with supportive services is not the same cause for fear as people thought at the time," Laine said.

Laine feels transportation "is another one of those issues that we've been trying to make improvements in for far too long, and we haven't gotten where we need to be."

She said she thinks district 6 could benefit from adding public transportation that could "meet those gaps in need." For example, an express bus route that would take area high school students from school to the Austin Community College.

"We need someone who can represent our interests at City Council and also who can communicate back to the district effectively about what's going on," Laine said.

Laine had raised just under $16,000, according to required Jan. 15 campaign finance reports.

Laine has filed a campaign treasurer appointment with the city and has a fundraising page. Kelly has linked to a fundraising page in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The first day to file in person for a place on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election is July 22. The last day is Aug. 19.

