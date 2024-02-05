Incumbent Kathy Lefebvre faces challengers Paul Boucher and Steven Campbell in District 6 for County Board primary

GREEN BAY - Three candidates are on the ballot for the Feb. 20 primary for the Brown County County Board District 6 seat.

The district is made up of part of Green Bay's northeast side and includes Wards 20-23.

Incumbent Kathy Lefebvre is running for reelection against challengers Paul Boucher and Steven Campbell, who is the current City Council member for the district.

The February primary determines which two candidates will advance to the April 2 election. The winner of the April election will serve a two-year term on the board.

Information about your polling place and registering to vote can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

The Press-Gazette asked all three candidates to answer three questions with a word count up to 150 words and provide their background information.

Campbell did not fill out a questionnaire.

Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity.

Kathy Lefebvre

Address: 1731 East Shore Circle, Green Bay

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired

Highest education level attained: Door-Kewaunee County Teachers College, Algoma

Relevant experience: Former small business owner; former president of East Shore Drive Neighborhood Association; CCD leader at Saints Peter and Paul Parish; former member of DNR Areas of Concern Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lower Green Bay and Fox River; participated in three "Woman Build" housing programs for Habitat for Humanity; former member of Brown County Education and Recreation committee; current member of Brown County Administration committee; former Green Bay alderperson; served on Green Bay Protection and Policy Committee; previously on Green Bay Board of Park Commissioners' Finance and Wildlife Sanctuary Advisory Committee; Nicolet Federated Library System board member for Brown County.

Paul Boucher

Address: 1120 Elizabeth St.

Age: 57

Occupation: Social researcher and reformer

Highest education level attained: Bachelor of science in sociology

Relevant experience: I have been conducting independent research studies for years in the community finding out how to make the community better and the government more responsive to needs of all its residents.

Editor's note: Boucher was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior in 2011 after a female caseworker reported that he exposed his genitals to her. He was also banned from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus in 2013 because of complaints that he was harassing female students.

Why are you running for office?

Lefebvre: Although the 0.5% sales tax has helped many Brown County projects, some came in over budget. I would like to see them come to completion. One of special interest is the Brown County barns at the fairgrounds. It is always good to have continuity, as long you are working diligently for your district.

Boucher: I am running for board supervisor in order to improve attitudes by showing people how government can respond to community needs and make the environment that we live in a better place including things like building indoor parks.

What makes you the better candidate?

Lefebvre: I have lived 53 years in the district and 52 years in the same house. I know and love my district, defending it when people disparage it. I have gained a lot of knowledge serving eight years on the County Board and four years on the City Council for District 6. I voted for the 0.5% county sales tax, as it makes financial sense, saving the county taxpayers $100K in debt so far. I will continue working to spend tax dollars wisely while providing the services that advance the well-being of the community.

Boucher: I have a greater comprehension of how elected officials can use their election mandates to better the community that we live in. Too often elected officials have been less than aggressive in using their abilities to help the community grow. I will not be slothful.

What do you believe are the top two issues that need to be addressed, and how would you address them?

Lefebvre: Hiring and retaining employees: I along with the County Executive, staff, and county board recognized this need. I worked with the County Board on raises with steps for our employees, which meant cuts in our budget to meet this goal. The next two years, I will work on healthy budgets that also retain our employees.

County 0.5% sales tax: I will work to fulfill the projects yet to be completed, making sure the tax money is well-spent.

Boucher: The community spends a lot of resources on flood cleanup and flood insurance. This money would be better spent on flood prevention. Building a pipeline to drain the lower bay faster would be a much better allocation. When Lake Winnebago and the Fox River basin flood, they send all excess water down the river to the bay. The county is defenseless.

In 1973 Brown County was inundated with a tremendous amount of water. We are still rebuilding the Cat Islands, which were washed out. A similar flood today could cause over $1 billion in damages and generations to repair.

We need to build a bridge across the Fox River at Allouez Avenue. It will unite the Allouez-Ashwaubenon communities with auto, bike and pedestrian pathways. Creating jobs is the best way to help community spirit. People who have full-time jobs, money in their pockets and good credit have no time or motivation to commit crimes.

Key 2024 spring election dates

Feb. 12: Spring pre-primary campaign finance report due.

Feb. 20: Spring primary election

March 13: Last day for voters to register online or by mail.

March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.

March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.

April 2: Spring general election and presidential primary. People can register to vote at their polling location on election day.

Benita Mathew is a health and county government reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

