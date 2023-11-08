Incumbent, newcomer win in crowded Ridgewood school board race

RIDGEWOOD — A newcomer and an incumbent emerged victorious from a field of seven candidates for Tuesday's school board race.

Newcomer Mary Micale and incumbent Saurabh Dani were the apparent winners with 2,898 and 1,728 votes respectively, according to unofficial numbers released by Bergen County.

As for the other candidates, Julie Mchedlishvili received 1,675 votes, Laura McKenna 1,171, incumbent Michael Lembo 1,273, Malcolm Jennings 657 and Claude Guinchard II 623.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dani said: "We're waiting for all the mail-in votes to come in for the final count of the second open Board of Education seat."

"If I win that seat, I'll keep working on transparency, academic improvement, and fiscal responsibility," Dani said. "All the candidates ran positive campaigns this year, focusing on important issues. Ridgewood is in good hands with a great superintendent and many well-qualified candidates willing to serve. I'd like to congratulate Mary and thank all the other candidates for running."

There was no apparent conflict spurring the large candidate field. The board had just welcomed new School Superintendent Mark Schwarz and begun a later-start schedule for its high school without debate. The candidates came from various backgrounds but espoused similar enthusiasm to participate in the school district's future direction.

