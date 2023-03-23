Incyte Would Now Compete With Merck, Pfizer As Its Skin Cancer Treatment Scores FDA Accelerated Approval

1
Vandana Singh
·2 min read

  • The FDA granted accelerated approval to Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Zynyz (retifanlimab-dlwr) for adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

  • Continued approval of Zynyz for this indication may be contingent on verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

  • MCC is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer that frequently appears as a single, painless, reddish-purple skin nodule on the head, neck, and arms in skin exposed to sunlight.

  • The FDA approval was based on data from the POD1UM-201 trial.

  • Among chemotherapy-naïve patients (n=65), Zynyz monotherapy resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 52%.

  • Complete response was seen in 12 patients (18%), and 22 patients (34%) showed partial response.

  • Among the responding patients, the duration of response (DOR) ranged from 1.1 to 24.9+ months.

  • 76% (26/34) experienced a DOR of six months or longer, and 62% (21/34) experienced a DOR of 12 months or longer by landmark analysis.

  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) developed the therapy and was licensed to Incyte in 2017.

  • Incyte's product competes with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, and Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) (OTC: MKKGY) & Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Bavencio, approved to treat MCC.

  • The list price for each dose of Keytruda when it is given every three weeks is $10,683.52.

  • Incyte said the monthly treatment price with Zynyz will be comparable with other drugs in the same class that is currently available, Reuters reported.

  • Price Action: INCY shares closed at $72.26 on Wednesday.

.

