Incyte's vitiligo treatment meets main goal in late-stage trial

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Incyte Corp said on Monday its ruxolitinib cream to treat pigmentation disorder vitiligo met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The company's shares were up 3.3% at $85.3 before the bell.

The trials, conducted in patients aged 12 and above, showed that subjects treated with ruxolitinib twice daily achieved a 75% improvement in facial vitiligo versus patients treated with only the substance used to carry the drug.

The drugmaker said the data will support U.S. and EU regulatory submissions in the second half of 2021.

Vitiligo occurs when cells that produce the pigment melanin stop functioning, leaving white patches on the skin. Pop star Michael Jackson suffered from this condition.

Some vitiligo patients have psychiatric problems related to the condition, including depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Current treatments in the market include steroids applied to patchy skin and phototherapy.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

