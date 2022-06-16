Indecency with child convictions overturned on appeal

Jun. 16—A state appeals court has overturned the convictions and prison sentence handed down to a Hunt County man last year on multiple charges of indecency with a child.

The Court of Appeals of the Fifth District of Texas this week acquitted Brandon Kempf on two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Kempf, of Greenville and previously of Royse City, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in February 2020. In January 2021, the grand jury indicted Kempf on a third charge: sexual assault of a child-continuous. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

A trial in 196th District Court was conducted in August 2021 on the indecency indictments. The sexual assault of a child-continuous charge was dismissed. Judge Andrew Bench found Kempf guilty on the remaining two charges and sentenced him to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division, with the sentences to run concurrently. Kempf was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Kempf filed an appeal with the Dallas Court of Appeals. In a ruling issued Monday, the convictions were overturned.

"... Because we conclude there is no evidence to establish that appellant acted with the requisite intent, we reverse and acquit," Justice Dennise Garcia said in the decision.

The 12-page ruling notes that the investigation from the Royse City Police Department did not conclude that Kempf "knowingly and intentionally" committed the crime for which he was charged.

"In the instant case, appellant did not confess to a sexual offense," Garcia said. "Rather, he confessed that he had inappropriate sexual thoughts and responses. Thoughts, however inappropriate or disturbing, do not constitute a crime."

Kempf was free on $200,000 appeal bonds at the time of the ruling.