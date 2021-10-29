Indecent assault suspect heads to county court

Oct. 29—A South Fork woman will appear in Cambria County court, charged with indecent assault of a child in January, authorities said.

Tracy Lee Gaunt, 36, of the 600 block of Grant Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before Senior Judge John Barron, of Salix.

South Fork police Chief Donald Wyar charged Gaunt and husband James Gaunt, 47, with felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, at the urging of James Gaunt, Tracy Gaunt asked a boy to have intercourse with her on Jan. 20. When the boy refused the first time, he was hit with a broom, the complaint said.

When questioned by police, the Gaunts refused to answer questions and requested to speak to an attorney, the complaint said.

Cambria County Children and Youth Services started the investigation and gave it to South Fork police.

Criminal charges were filed after an interview was conducted with the child at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

James Gaunt is free on unsecured bond while waiting for a preliminary heating.

Tracy Gaunt is being held in Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.