Indecent exposure case reported by woman visiting grave at Florida cemetery, cops say

A bizarre case of indecent exposure is under investigation in Florida after a mourner visiting a grave was confronted by a man with “his pants down to his ankles,” according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday, July 2, at the historic Brooksville Cemetery, about 50 miles north of Tampa, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The victim advised that while she visited the gravesite of a friend, she observed a male nearby (inside the cemetery) who was only partially dressed,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The victim observed the male to have his pants down to his ankles and to be fondling himself, as he watched the victim. When the suspect realized the victim observed what he was doing, he put his clothes on and fled on foot.”

A suspect was arrested and linked to a similar incident reported July 3 at a U.S. Post Office in Brooksville, investigators say.

In that case, a female customer exited the post office and looked back to see a male inside the building engaged in acts similar to those reported in the cemetery, officials said.

The 28-year-old suspect faces two charges of “indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs,” officials said. Details of what led investigators to the man were not released.

Bond was set at $10,000 and he will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor on his release, officials said.

Watch as deputy pulls man from Florida pond and holds his hand as they wait for medic

Suspect loses pants in manhunt, continues his escape while naked, Florida cops say

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida