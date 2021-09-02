Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

Signs outside the Wi Spa in Koreatown in July. (Adam Elmahrek / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors filed multiple counts of indecent exposure this week against a transgender woman whose alleged conduct was at the center of a viral video that sparked a pair of violent protests outside a spa in Westlake this summer, according to court records and a person with knowledge of the investigation.

Darren Agee Merager was charged Monday with five counts of indecent exposure, relating to an incident that took place July 24, according to court records. The listed violation date is the same day that a viral video emerged alleging a customer had exposed their penis in front of people inside the Wi Spa.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said a news release would be issued soon and did not immediately respond to other questions.

At least one of the counts against Merager involves allegations lobbed in relation to behavior at the Wi Spa, according to a person with knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter candidly. The counts relate to alleged crimes committed on June 23 and 24, the person said.

Attempts to contact Merager were not immediately successful, though she denied all wrongdoing in an interview with the New York Post, which first reported the charges. Merager told the tabloid she is legally female and claimed that those making complaints to police were engaging in transphobic harassment.

Merager was also charged with seven counts of indecent exposure in 2019, and her trial on those allegations began in July, according to court records. She was also convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2003, according to the source with knowledge of the investigation, who said that Merager's criminal record is why prosecutors brought felony charges against her this week.

After the video went viral, the spa became the target of right-wing demonstrations, which many chided as transphobic after extremist groups like the Proud Boys glommed onto the events. The video, which surfaced in late June, showed an irate customer arguing with employees after she said she had seen a customer with a penis in an area that is reserved for women. The Wilshire Boulevard facility has some gender-separated areas with changing rooms and Jacuzzis.

Story continues

The footage was quickly amplified by an international network of right-wing activists, pundits and media outlets, including Breitbart, the Gateway Pundit, RealClearPolitics and TheBlaze, a publication founded by Glenn Beck. Message boards where anti-trans activists gather, including Mumsnet, saw thousands of comments.

In the fallout, a pair of protests against the spa quickly devolved into bedlam, arrests and injuries. An independent journalist was struck in the head with a bat at one rally, and a fringe candidate in the race to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom allegedly drove the assailant away from the scene.

Members of the Proud Boys were among the protesters, and several people armed with bats and knives were at both demonstrations, LAPD Capt. Al Labrada previously told The Times.

Police arrested roughly 40 people, mostly for failure to disperse, but quickly faced allegations that they used excessive force and largely focused their efforts on left-wing counter protesters, a claim the department has repeatedly had to fend off during recent political protests.

It was not clear whether Merager had an attorney or when she was set to appear in court.

Marc Little, a conservative pastor who arranged a news conference for the woman who filmed the initial video, said the charges proved "the power of truth."

Though the woman who filmed the video has remained anonymous, she said during a July interview with The Times that she was "stunned" and "traumatized" when she saw a person with a penis in the female area of the spa. The woman declined to give her name because she said she had been receiving death threats, but choose to appear at the news conference in a bid to seek changes to California’s civil rights law, which forbids businesses from discriminating against gender identity or gender expression — a provision added in 2011.

She said at the time that she had not attended any of the protests and “absolutely” did not want to see anyone harmed. Though the woman could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday, she posted a lengthy video on her Instagram account on Aug. 17 addressing "haters" who accused her of faking the video.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.